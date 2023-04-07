Rachel Tashjian named fashion editor in Style





Announcement from Features Editor Ben Williams: We’re thrilled to announce that Rachel Tashjian will be joining The Washington Post as a fashion editor at Style. Rachel was most recently Director of Fashion News at Harpers Bazaar, where she featured top designers such as Miuccia Prada and Dior Maria Grazia Chiuri and was nominated for an ASME award in reviews and critics.

Previously, she was GQ’s top fashion critic, writing about everything from the evolution of streetwear to the fashion diplomacy of the Bidens, the Trump administration and the British royal family, and revealing that Anna Delvey had used a stylist during his highly publicized trial. Prior to that, Rachel was an associate editor at Garage Magazine. She has also written for Artforum, Bookforum and New York Magazine, and is the creator of Opulent Tips, an invitation-only newsletter offering fashion and shopping tips that has been covered by The New York Times, Financial Times, New York Magazine and Vanity Fair. . Rachel is thrilled to join The Post to build on her fashion writing heritage and to explore the meaning of clothing through the lens of politics, social media and pop culture.

Rachel graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in English and Art History. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and their dachshund, Ritz.

Please welcome Rachel to her new role, which begins on April 17.

