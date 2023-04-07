Taraji P. Henson’s Marc Jacobs platforms in New York





Taraji P.Henson gave us every reason to do a double take on a drive through New York on April 6. Stop on the set of “The View”, Henson, stylized by Jason Rembert, arrived in a fuzzy Marc Jacobs gown paired with sky-high platforms in purple. She styled the outfit with ruched leather gloves in black, along with hair and makeup by This Wallace And Saisha Beecham. Upon entering the studio, the actor and star of “The Color Purple” did not miss a beat. With no trail in sight, she turned the sidewalk into her own personal catwalk, posing for the cameras from all angles. Between kissing the paparazzi and waving to her fans, Henson also shared a glimpse of her voluminous sherpa dress aside. The new angle revealed that the look is, in fact, one solid piece sewn to look like a dress with a jacket tied around the waist. On the front of the dress, the sleeves of the attached jacket have not been attached, sharing a glimpse of the built-in belt. Created with comfort in mind, the wool dress featured a high neck and no sleeves. Curved at the waist, the piece floated in a subtle mermaid hemline that reached inches below her knees. Below the hem, Henson’s strappy purple boots stole the show, acting as shoes and stilts as she floated effortlessly past the watching crowd. Henson’s dress made its runway debut at the designer’s Vivienne Westwood-inspired Fall 2023 “Heroes” show in New York City. Dramatic and abstract, the entire collection was filled with pieces that tricked the eye and fused utilitarian style with the avant-garde. A cross between a dress and a jacket, Henson’s ensemble perhaps most exemplified this unique style combo. Admire Henson’s comfortable look as she rocks in a pair of 7-inch platforms.

