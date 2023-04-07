Fashion
Suman Saha of Arrow India
Suman Saha, CEO of men’s formalwear brand Arrow, talks about the changes in the menswear market, Arrows’ areas of focus in the country and more
Bengaluru:One hundred and seventy-two years ago, the detachable collar was an innovation that revolutionized men’s formal wear. The brand that disrupted the market was the name of Arrowa which continues to make its mark in the segment. Besides the removable collar, the 172-year-old brand also has other firsts under its belt. These include the launch of adjustable waistbands in pants and the introduction of wrinkle and stain-free designs in clothing.
Arrow entered India in 1993 with textile company Arvind Fashions Ltd. Today, after 30 years of Indian menswear, has over 220 exclusive branded stores and is available in over 1,000 multi-brand outlets across the country.
A lot has changed in 30 years. In an interview with IndiaRetailing, Suman Saha, CEO of Arrow India, talks about changes in the menswear market, Arrows focus areas in the country and much more.
How has menswear changed over the years?
With the rise in fashion consciousness and the increasing importance of personal appearance among men, the demand for men’s clothing is increasing across the world. The market has been growing rapidly especially over the last decade.On top of that, there is an increased demand for casual and versatile business wear.
Post-pandemic, we’ve noticed an increase in versatile clothing, which works well for the office and casual outings.
Tell us a bit about Arrows brands in India.
Arrow India has three sub-brands, namely Arrow Mainline, Arrow Sport and Arrow New York. Mainline is the heart of Arrow; it is also our biggest business. It has three architecture sub-lines, the first being Arrow Original, which is formal and working. Next up is Arrow Modern, which focuses on formal wear in brighter colors and expressive patterns. The third is Arrow’s ceremonial line, as today more formal attire is consumed in Indian ceremonies.
Arrow Sport, which is a casual and clean workwear category featuring high quality yarn and superior workmanship, is compiled into a sophisticated product line.
Arrow New is the modern line featuring graphic tees and other products aimed at a younger customer base.
What is Arrows current area of focus?
Our main objective is to strengthen our bases and, subsequently, to respond to all occasions in men’s fashion.
Across the country, there is a growing need for a versatile and stylish wardrobe beyond workwear. A more casual approach to workwear is extremely popular among younger generations, who seek classic, elegant and high-end alternatives to formal wear. Arrows’ activewear segment is the perfect answer to this. The range works just as well for work as it does for social occasions. Our sports range includes luxury sports shirts and smartly designed polo shirts, among others, which perfectly enhance an everyday look. Each season we introduce new innovative ranges in this segment to meet the preferences and requirements of our customers.
Tell us about Arrow’s omnichannel efforts.
Phygital fashion represents an evolution towards a more immersive and interactive approach to fashion, breaking down traditional boundaries and enabling new possibilities in the way we interact with fashion. It’s an exciting development that’s shaping the future of the industry and changing the way we think about fashion and technology.
Arrow has been leveraging online sales channels to its advantage for several years now. We have significantly strengthened our omnichannel model and have partnered with many online channels to expand our reach across different PINs. We have a comprehensive strategic plan in place to further expand our online sales channels as a tactical intervention to fuel brand growth and increase brand awareness.
Are you focusing more on the in-store experience or the digital experience?
There is definitely a shift in our approach to the overall retail experience offered to customers. We refreshed the in-store shopping experience with a new retail identity that encapsulates brand heritage and contemporary self-expression.
Digital onboarding is also an important focus for our team at the moment. We are doubling down on digital promotions to reach a wider audience. We have a stylish collection of menswear for all occasions, so we’re keen to spread the word, catch more eyeballs and stay socially relevant.
We have increased our marketing spend across all channels and are leveraging all of our digital resources to advertise to our customers and grow our digital footprint.
Additionally, we are strengthening our customer membership programs and other loyalty programs to retain customers.
Can you tell us more about the customer experience aspect?
We are focused on customer experience, strengthening our loyalty base and increasing our physical and digital footprint. As a brand, omnichannel ensures a seamless experience, and our e-commerce presence helps us reach wider geographies.
We also try to maintain an interesting and clean range that matches the preferences of our customers. This is mainly due to the fact that our motto for an established brand like premium Arrowan is primarily to ensure customer satisfaction in addition to maintaining a stronger digital and physical footprint.
Is Metaverse on your checklist?
Not at the moment, however, it’s an angle we’re looking to explore in the future.
What are the challenges that Indian men face while shopping and how do you address them?
The main issue we noticed is the sizing. We are addressing this issue through continuous restocking to ensure full sizes are available for different body types. Second, there is alack of adequate product information. However, through in-store communications, product labels and omnichannel strategies, we are able to address this problem seamlessly. Additionally, we are alsotrain the team to understand the requirements of the customers and offer them the products of their request.
Offline expansion plans?
Arrow plans to add 100 more stores next year. We strongly believe that there are many latent opportunities in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Without addressing this segment, we do not plan to venture into Tier 3 regions.
Arrow: making its mark since 1851
The blue-blooded American brand was founded by William H Titus and his partner in Chicago in 1851. In the late 1800s, Titus merged with Cluett Peabody & Co.
In 1929, the clothing company Cluett, Peabody & Co. established this national menswear company under the Arrow brand. In 2004 Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation acquired Arrow and today the brand remains a registered trademark of Cluett, Peabody & Co. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiaretailing.com/2023/04/07/we-plan-to-open-100-more-stores-in-2024-suman-saha-of-arrow-india/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Arizona Coyotes developer announces claim against Phoenix regarding Tempe Entertainment District
- Cowboys fall to Oklahoma, 6-1, in Conference Home Opener
- Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023
- John Wick, The Wire and Fringe actor, Lance Reddicks, cause of death questioned by family
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book
- Obama’s shooting tips for Stephen Curry
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60