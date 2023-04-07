Suman Saha of Arrow India

Suman Saha, CEO of men’s formalwear brand Arrow, talks about the changes in the menswear market, Arrows’ areas of focus in the country and more

Bengaluru:One hundred and seventy-two years ago, the detachable collar was an innovation that revolutionized men’s formal wear. The brand that disrupted the market was the name of Arrowa which continues to make its mark in the segment. Besides the removable collar, the 172-year-old brand also has other firsts under its belt. These include the launch of adjustable waistbands in pants and the introduction of wrinkle and stain-free designs in clothing.

Arrow entered India in 1993 with textile company Arvind Fashions Ltd. Today, after 30 years of Indian menswear, has over 220 exclusive branded stores and is available in over 1,000 multi-brand outlets across the country.

A lot has changed in 30 years. In an interview with IndiaRetailing, Suman Saha, CEO of Arrow India, talks about changes in the menswear market, Arrows focus areas in the country and much more.

How has menswear changed over the years?

With the rise in fashion consciousness and the increasing importance of personal appearance among men, the demand for men’s clothing is increasing across the world. The market has been growing rapidly especially over the last decade.On top of that, there is an increased demand for casual and versatile business wear.

Post-pandemic, we’ve noticed an increase in versatile clothing, which works well for the office and casual outings.

Tell us a bit about Arrows brands in India.

Arrow India has three sub-brands, namely Arrow Mainline, Arrow Sport and Arrow New York. Mainline is the heart of Arrow; it is also our biggest business. It has three architecture sub-lines, the first being Arrow Original, which is formal and working. Next up is Arrow Modern, which focuses on formal wear in brighter colors and expressive patterns. The third is Arrow’s ceremonial line, as today more formal attire is consumed in Indian ceremonies.

Arrow Sport, which is a casual and clean workwear category featuring high quality yarn and superior workmanship, is compiled into a sophisticated product line.

Arrow New is the modern line featuring graphic tees and other products aimed at a younger customer base.

What is Arrows current area of ​​focus?

Our main objective is to strengthen our bases and, subsequently, to respond to all occasions in men’s fashion.

Across the country, there is a growing need for a versatile and stylish wardrobe beyond workwear. A more casual approach to workwear is extremely popular among younger generations, who seek classic, elegant and high-end alternatives to formal wear. Arrows’ activewear segment is the perfect answer to this. The range works just as well for work as it does for social occasions. Our sports range includes luxury sports shirts and smartly designed polo shirts, among others, which perfectly enhance an everyday look. Each season we introduce new innovative ranges in this segment to meet the preferences and requirements of our customers.

Tell us about Arrow’s omnichannel efforts.

Phygital fashion represents an evolution towards a more immersive and interactive approach to fashion, breaking down traditional boundaries and enabling new possibilities in the way we interact with fashion. It’s an exciting development that’s shaping the future of the industry and changing the way we think about fashion and technology.

Arrow has been leveraging online sales channels to its advantage for several years now. We have significantly strengthened our omnichannel model and have partnered with many online channels to expand our reach across different PINs. We have a comprehensive strategic plan in place to further expand our online sales channels as a tactical intervention to fuel brand growth and increase brand awareness.

Are you focusing more on the in-store experience or the digital experience?

There is definitely a shift in our approach to the overall retail experience offered to customers. We refreshed the in-store shopping experience with a new retail identity that encapsulates brand heritage and contemporary self-expression.

Digital onboarding is also an important focus for our team at the moment. We are doubling down on digital promotions to reach a wider audience. We have a stylish collection of menswear for all occasions, so we’re keen to spread the word, catch more eyeballs and stay socially relevant.

We have increased our marketing spend across all channels and are leveraging all of our digital resources to advertise to our customers and grow our digital footprint.

Additionally, we are strengthening our customer membership programs and other loyalty programs to retain customers.

Can you tell us more about the customer experience aspect?

We are focused on customer experience, strengthening our loyalty base and increasing our physical and digital footprint. As a brand, omnichannel ensures a seamless experience, and our e-commerce presence helps us reach wider geographies.

We also try to maintain an interesting and clean range that matches the preferences of our customers. This is mainly due to the fact that our motto for an established brand like premium Arrowan is primarily to ensure customer satisfaction in addition to maintaining a stronger digital and physical footprint.

Is Metaverse on your checklist?

Not at the moment, however, it’s an angle we’re looking to explore in the future.

What are the challenges that Indian men face while shopping and how do you address them?

The main issue we noticed is the sizing. We are addressing this issue through continuous restocking to ensure full sizes are available for different body types. Second, there is alack of adequate product information. However, through in-store communications, product labels and omnichannel strategies, we are able to address this problem seamlessly. Additionally, we are alsotrain the team to understand the requirements of the customers and offer them the products of their request.

Offline expansion plans?

Arrow plans to add 100 more stores next year. We strongly believe that there are many latent opportunities in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Without addressing this segment, we do not plan to venture into Tier 3 regions.