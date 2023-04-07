Schark propels Salukis past Belmont in walk-off mode





Next game: Belmont 04/07/2023 | 6 p.m. ESPN+ April 07 (Friday) / 18:00 Belmont CARBONDALE, Ill. Matt Schark played the hero as his solo home run in the 11th lifted Southern Illinois off Belmont 7-6 Thursday night at Itchy Jones Stadium. The Salukis have now won nine of their last 10 games and improved to 17-13 overall and 6-1 in Missouri Valley Conference action. ???????. ????. ??????.@matt_schark circuits in the 11th and #Salukis take the opening onto Belmont. pic.twitter.com/1z30dbHjUY Saluki Baseball (@SIU_Baseball) April 7, 2023 Southern bats were led by Nathan Bandy once again as the first man picked up three hits in the win while Pierre-Olivier Boucher And Cole Christian nailed on two hits apiece. It was Boucher’s sixth straight multi-hit game. Bandy stayed hot with a debut double in the first, setting the stage for Ryan Rodriguez to hit him with a simple RBI. Belmont took the lead on a wild pitch and hit in the top of the second for a 2-1 advantage. The lead lasted an entire SIU batter as Steven Loden hit a solo home run late in the second. It was Loden’s tenth of the season leading the team and second in The Valley. The SIU held a 4-3 lead late in the sixth when Cole Christian started the inning with a solo home run, his seventh of the season. Saluki’s lead increased further thanks to an RBI single from Pierre-Olivier Boucher . The Bruins closed after back-to-back RBIs from Jack Rando and Sam Slaughter in the top of the eighth, putting pressure on the Salukis with the lead down to one heading into the ninth inning. Mason Landers tied the game with an RBI single, and after SIU failed to score in the bottom of the inning, the game headed to extras. At the end of the eleventh century, Matt Schark , who was 0-for-4 entering at bat, hit a solo home run, ending the game and giving the Salukis a 7-6 win. All five of Schark’s home runs this season have been at Itchy Jones Stadium. Scott Harper And Paul Bonzagni led a good night for the SIU bullpen. Harper pitched 3.1 innings, allowed two earned runs, three hits, walked one and struck out four. Bonzagni (4-2) earned his fourth victory after 3.1 innings, allowing one earned run, two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Saluki starting pitcher Ben Chapman three strikeouts and allowed three earned runs on seven hits against 20 batters in the non-decision. Ethan Harden (1-1) took the loss from Belmont. Second baseman Jack Rando reached base four times, including three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. FOLLOWING The Salukis and Bruins will continue the weekend streak Friday with Game 2 starting at 6 p.m. and airing on ESPN Plus. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Keep up to date with all the latest Salukis news and information by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Baseball, on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiBaseball and on Instagram at @SIU_Baseball. Fans can also download “Salukis” mobile app from App Store or Google Play Store.

