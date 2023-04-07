So you want to dress up: Bimbo

(Nicole Cepeda Student Life)

Baby?! I don’t think you can use that word, insisted my straight friend when I told him of my intention to write this article. For him, the connotations of the word bimbo are degrading and offensive towards women and should not be used by a straight man. And to some extent, he’s right; bimbo is not a word that straight men should throw around, but to me the connotations of bimbo are totally different.

For the past two decades, bimbo has been used to oppress and degrade women, as the word conjures up an attractive but unintelligent, naive, and sexually provocative woman. This stereotype mimics that of a dumb blonde, which has also been used to put women down and discredit their voices and opinions. We’ve all seen stereotypical portrayals of a bimbo on television or in movies from the 2000s, and these scenes are uncomfortable to watch due to their dehumanization and objectification of the bimbo character.

So, how could I have a positive perception and association of the word bimbo? Well, over the past two years, with the return of early 2000s fashion and the McBling aesthetically, bimbo fashion has taken over and its stereotype of the 2000s has rebelled. People of all genders across the world are now participating in the bimbo fashion trend and taking the word and making it an empowering and uplifting brand for all.

For me, a bimbo is someone who is in touch with her femininity and does not conform to binary gender stereotypes. A bimbo is someone who is comfortable with their sexuality and isn’t afraid to express it. A bimbo is someone who fights for inclusivity and actively fights against homophobia, racism and sexism. A bimbo is someone who finds power and confidence in dressing hyper-feminine. A bimbo is someone who doesn’t judge others based on how they present themselves. Most importantly, a bimbo is a powerful, independent, and confident person.

And don’t forget that anyone can be a bimbo, not just women. Although the bimbo style is rooted in hyperfemininity, it is not exclusive to any gender. Anyone can tap into their feminine side and express what femininity means to them.

Fashion is the perfect way to reform false stereotypes around the bimbo label. Going all out and making a statement by fully embracing the stereotypical bimbo look, bimbo enthusiasts around the world are saying, you can put these labels on me because of my looks, but that won’t stop me dress as I wish. This way, the bimbos poke fun at those who perpetuate the offensive stereotype while letting them know that their words can’t hurt or change them.

So if this all sounds like something you want to emulate in your sense of style, keep reading to find out how to get into your own bimbofication.

The most important bimbo style advice I can give you is this: every day of the week, we wear pink. And if you want to add a little edginess to your bimbo cut, pairing pink with black is always the way to go. With your outfit, it’s all about different materials, silhouettes and textures. Play with faux fur, satin, PVC, latex and denim. If you’re looking for an easy outfit that never fails, grab a baby t-shirt with glitter lettering and pair it with the tiniest miniskirt you’ve got, and you’re ready to hit the runway.

Ah, rhinestones and shiny jewels, what would we do without you? You want to wear so much bling that you can be seen from space bracelets, letter necklaces, belts, rings, etc. And don’t forget to grab your least practical little pink purse and never leave the house without your biggest pair of hoops.

Shoes aren’t made for comfort, they’re made to assert your presence and dominance, so it’s time to bring out those six-inch heels and platforms. Whether you opt for stilettos or a platform boot, make sure they’re made of some kind of interesting material. How about a pair of transparent pumps? Or those decorated with faux fur? Or the ones with charms and chains around them?

A bimbo always has a new set of nails, topped with the most extravagant 3D charms, nail stickers and designs. And when it comes to makeup, you can either go for a dark smokey eye with pink lip gloss or just a pair of lashes and a shiny gloss. Just make sure you don’t forget to put this blinding highlight on all the high points of the face, and you’re ready to shine.

Now you don’t have to have bleached platinum blonde hair for the bimbo look, any color will do. All we have to do is add some length so you can perfect your sassy hairstyle. Grab these trusty hair extensions or a wig to achieve this look. I recently invested in black and white extensions and, let me tell you, this is one of my favorite looks I’ve tried.

The most important conclusion I want to convey in this article is that clothes do not define a person: their intelligence, their sexuality or their gender. We all have a duty to actively reject and redefine the way we associate these labels with the way someone dresses. For too long women have been told how to dress to be taken seriously, and personally I’m sick of my intelligence and my opinions not being taken seriously because I don’t dress casually to lessons.

Never let anyone tell you how to dress and don’t let false, baseless and demeaning stereotypes stop you from dressing the way you want. And to all the lurking bimbos, it’s your turn to shine.

Elizaveta (Lisa) Gorelik CM 25 is from Moscow, Russia. She is currently obsessed with all things pink and black, late night solo walks and going to the mall.

Related