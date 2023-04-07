Year 2000 stretchy little “popcorn shirts” are back in style

This Y2K trend is coming back.

Popcorn tops, the dubious but ultra-stretch shrunken garments of the early 2000s, are back in fashion amid a revival of other polarizing 2000s trends, like low-rise jeans and micro- mini skirts.

Also called a bubble top or scrunchie, popcorn shirts, a fashion once considered a staple for millennials shopping at the mall, are made from heavily pleated fabric that never wrinkles.

At first glance, the tops appear to be sized for a toddler and can be rolled into a fist, but they are actually stretchy enough to fit adults.

Celebrities such as Katy Perry and Dua Lipa have apparently embraced the popcorn trend and it has caught on on social media as well. Videos of people seeing popcorn shirts for the first time and trying them on have a combined effect 10.1 billion views on TikTok with mixed reviews on the look.

New York business and personal fashion stylist Liz Teich told the Post that she noticed a popcorn shirt in the closet of one of her Gen Z clients.

“It’s unlike anything else,” said the creator of the new york stylist said. “It’s obviously a distinct style.”

Teich attributed its popularity to the fact that popcorn pieces are easier to wear since one size fits best, is very comfortable and also gives an interesting look. In addition, they are affordable, as $30 Crinkle Embossed Crop Top from Zara.







“It’s something that works on almost everyone, so I think that’s why it’s become popular again,” she noted. “The reason for the return could be that they’re pretty inclusive and fit the best. They also look expensive because of the detailing, but they’re made of polyester, so they’re easy to replicate cheaply. .

Millennials, however, are widely split between reminiscing about the items they wore in their youth and cringing, while Gen Zers are simply shocked at the fabric’s stretchability.

Stylist Mhya Mclean, 24, went viral last week when she posted a ICT Tac try her popcorn purchase.

The English fashionista stunned viewers when she showed off the shrunken shirt about as big as her tags in a size medium. She also compares the coin to her hand and a candle to reiterate how tiny the top is.

I was definitely shocked, I didn’t expect it to look the way it did, the stylist told NeedToKnow.

I found humor in it because I knew it was going to stretch, but I had no idea how much.

TikTok viewers also found the crumpled shirt comical. Thought it was a dog sweater, one viewer commented.

I ordered this for my hamster, I think they messed up our packages, someone else joked.

A Zara popcorn shirt went viral last week when a stylist showed off how shrunken and small the top is on the body. Jam Press Vid/@mhyamclean Mhya Mclean, 24, stunned her viewers when she stretched the seemingly tiny top over her body. Jam Press Vid/@mhyamclean

But Mclean’s 8.8 million viewers were stunned when she revealed her stretching abilities and were even more shocked by a follow-up video of her strutting down the street in the look.

“There’s no way it’s the same,” @orinushh replied in shock.

But those who circled the block with their walkmans knew what to expect.

“I’m shocked at how many people don’t know these shirts have been around for 30 years,” @mariahkalei commented.







Popcorn tops started making their way up the catwalks in 2021 when Chet Lo launched an entire collection featuring the funky fabric. Getty Images







The detailed and unique fabric has since spread to mainstream stores like Zara and fast fashion spots like Shein. Getty Images







Depending on the label, popcorn pieces can range from $4 to $800 for a top. Getty Images

Bubble blouses were popularized in the 2000s as part of bright and fun fashion on shows such as “Lizzie McGuire” and sold at popular retailer Limited Too. But now, the notoriously stretchy shirt is back in fashion on the runways and celebrity backs too.

vogue predicted the return of the shirt in late 2021 when the fun fabric was spotted as part of Spring 2022 collections at fashion week by adventurous brands such as Marine Serre and Chet Lo.

“I saw them being sold in CVS once, so it’s crazy to see it on the tracks and going back down to the mainstream,” Teich told the Post.

Average shoppers and style lovers on TikTok are clamoring for the $30 top at Zarabut popcorn shirts can range from $4 on eBay For $800 by French designer Marine Serre.

The style has been picked up by fashionable celebrities, including Katy Perry, who posed for Instagram in a shocking cobalt blue popcorn dress.







Katy Perry jumped on the trend by posting an Instagram photo in a shocking cobalt blue popcorn dress.







Singer Dua Lipa modeled one of Chet Lo’s periwinkle popcorn ensembles complete with a cutout skirt, cropped halter neck, and untied sleeves in a very Y2K moment. Dua Lipa/Instagram







The style is known to be flattering on a wide range of bodies and was even rocked by Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of her Hulu documentary. WireImage

Dua Lipa also modeled a periwinkle set, including a matching cropped halter, cutout skirt and mittens.

Even Machine Gun Kelly rocked the trend for a run in a pink and blue long-sleeve popcorn shirt for the premiere of his Hulu documentary “Life in Pink.”

But not everyone is bubbling with enthusiasm for this trend.

“While the Y2K look is fun, it’s certainly not the first choice for a wide variety of consumers, it can often feel a bit too youthful or lend itself better to more casual sartorial opportunities,” fashion consultant new Yorker and trend forecaster. Kendall Becker says La Poste.

Popcorn tops are just one of the trends embraced by TikTok-obsessed Gen Z as they rediscover trends from decades past, many of which have been pushed to the back of millennial closets.

“People are always going to love what they once loved”, wardrobe stylist and costume designer Another Simonwho worked on “Coming to America 2” and is Eddie Murphy’s personal shopper, told the Post.

“Even though certain styles from our past give us the ‘ick’, it’s amazing how trends always come back, it’s honestly always just a matter of time.”