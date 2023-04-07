The Blue Raiders will compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship





The Middle Tennessee men’s basketball team will compete in the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship, Nov. 24-26, at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The full field for the eight-team event, along with schedule and broadcast information will be announced later, but fans can start making their plans now! HOTEL INFORMATION Just a 55-minute flight from Florida, Baha Mar opened in 2017 and is home to three iconic brands: Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood. Situated on 1,000 acres overlooking Nassau’s famous turquoise ocean waters, the resort destination offers more than 2,300 guest rooms and an abundance of dynamic programs, activities and amenities, including the Caribbean’s largest casino, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the first and only flagship ESPA spa in the Caribbean, a collection of over 45 restaurants and lounges, and more. The $200 million luxury water park, Baha Bay, debuted in July 2021 as the latest addition to Baha Mar’s portfolio of spectacular offerings. Set on 15 beachfront acres, Baha Bay introduced a exciting array of water activities and experiences, outdoor dining, a game pavilion, beach club, and more. BOOK YOUR ROOM AT THE BAHA MAR To book at the Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar click on the following link:

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/thebahamas/grand-hyatt-baha-mar/nasgh?corp_id=175084#quickbook Interested in VIP packages including rooms, tickets, airport transfers and breakfast vouchers? Email info@bdglobalsports.com. BAHA MAR HOOPS “Baha Mar Hoops” is the biggest regular season event in the sport of college basketball. Last year, 20 men’s and women’s teams played 24 games over 10 days over the Thanksgiving holiday and 2023 could be even bigger. The Nassau Championship (Nov. 24-26) features eight NCAA Division I men’s programs. The Bahamas Championship (November 17-19) features four highly competitive men’s teams from the “Power” conferences each year. The Pink Flamingo Championship (November 20 and 22) is a no-nonsense event featuring some of the best female programs in the country.

