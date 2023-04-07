AISD discusses dress code at board meeting

What students wear to school and what it costs parents is always a topic. During the AISD Board meeting on Thursday evening, standardized dress was discussed.

It is now aimed at college students.

The hope was that there would be an extension of standardized dress to elementary, a speaker said at the council meeting. And then to high school. That would be at least more years of this standardized dress, rather than just the three years in college.

For now, middle school students are required to wear only solid-colored polo shirts. Khaki or solid color pants and no flip flops or flip flops. Board members discussed whether there were other ways to expand the policy or do something else.

We are looking at whether we should continue with standardized attire, one person said at the meeting. We created a small committee of directors. All college principles. At least one parent representative. And one staff member from each campus.

Superintendent Dr David Young said dress code discussions could be ongoing.

You can spend all day working on the dress code, he said. It doesn’t matter what level you are at. And we do. I think the hope was that in college it would have a positive impact. It has just been diluted.

The next meeting of the AISD Board of Directors will take place on May 8th.