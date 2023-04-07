Connect with us

25 elegant white dresses to wear until graduation 2023

25 elegant white dresses to wear until graduation 2023

 


Layers of lace

Lilly Pulitzer Judelyn Eyelet Cotton Mini Dress

Judelyn Eyelet cotton mini dress

Overlapping layers of eyelets and ruffles make this dress (sizes 0016) a mix of woman and fun.

Classic Midi

STAUD Wells cotton-poplin A-line midi dress

Wells cotton-poplin A-line midi dress

Sophisticated stitching gives the bodice of this A-line midi (sizes 0016) a classic feel.

Shape Definition

Treasure & Bond Sleeveless Ruched Side Dress

Sleeveless dress with gathered side

Gathering at the sides of this wrap style sleeveless dress (sizes XXSXL) makes it perfect for flattering curves.

Fan favorite

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition

Scrolling lace-like cutouts add an extra touch of elegance to this white version of the fan-favorite Somerset maxi (sizes XXSXL.)

Timeless

Square-neck swing dress in stretch linen

Square-neck swing dress in stretch linen

The clean A-line cut of this linen-blend dress (sizes 0024) means it will not only look stunning on graduation day, but also at all kinds of events for years to come.

Goddess Vibes

Sabrina Kobi Halperin Asymmetric Chiffon Midi Dress

Sabrina one-shoulder silk-chiffon midi dress

Bring on some goddess energy with this flowing one-shoulder layered chiffon dress (sizes XSXXL.)

casual chic

Ribbed Detail Mini Dress

Ribbed Detail Mini Dress

For a more casual look that still captures the mood of the day, opt for this short sleeve mini dress (sizes 222.)

Mini minimalist

Theory Sleeveless Flare Mini Dress

Sleeveless Flared Mini Dress

You’ll want to wear this chic flared mini dress (sizes 0012) everywhere during the summer. (Bonus: it has pockets!)

Long sleeves

Amanda Uprichard Contessa Dress

Countess dress

If arm coverage is an issue, this long sleeve option (sizes XSXL) offers plenty without sacrificing the cool factor.

Beautiful in lace

Bardot Bardot Lina sheath dress in lace

Lina Bardot Lace Sheath Dress

A lace overlay gives this strappy sheath (sizes XSXL) a special touch that’s perfect for your big day.

Cute and comfortable

WOOSEA Short Sleeve Pleated Cocktail Dress

Short Sleeve Pleated Cocktail Dress

All the comfort of your favorite tee with a graduation-ready twist, thanks to the flowy pleated skirt of this short-sleeved number (sizes SXXL.)

Formal mini dress

Sachin & Babi Alanna Strapless Embroidered Mini Dress

Alanna Strapless Embroidered Mini Dress

The streamlined shape of this understated strapless mini dress (sizes 014) is updated for special occasions with understated floral embroidery.

spin worthy

Dress the People Dress the People Catalina Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress

Dress the Population Catalina Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress

Fitted at the waist and loose on the skirt, this dress (sizes XXXXXL) was designed for a graduation photo shoot.

Shoulder detail

Halo Pabla black short dress

Pabla short dress

A ruffle on one shoulder adds an extra festive touch to this sheath dress.

Anisa Cutout Mini Dress

Anisa Cutout Mini Dress

Sneaky cutouts on the sides add an extra touch to this otherwise understated white mini (sizes 020.)

Impeccable fit

WAYF WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress

WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress

A smocked back gives this strapless dress (sizes SXL) a fitted fit.

Bead Embellishment

Beaded textured dress

Beaded textured dress

Step up the glitz factor of your grad look with this mini covered in delicate bead embellishments and accented with fun fringe.

modern styling

Le Jean Le Jean Selena Dress

Jean Selena Dress

If you’re looking for a style that’s both modern and feminine, look no further than this button-up mini (sizes XSL) with three-quarter length sleeves.

Clever gathers

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Audrine Bodycon Dress With Gathered Cutouts

Audrine Gathered Cutout Bodycon Dress

Add some interest to a simple silhouette with artful gathering, like the accents on this high neck dress (sizes 218.)

A shoulder

NORMA KAMALI Diana asymmetric ruched stretch-jersey mini dress

Diana asymmetric ruched stretch-jersey mini dress

The combination of ruching and body-hugging fabric makes this dress (sizes XXSXL) flattering for athletic figures and curvy girls.

