Everywhere you look in the Cator Sparks Cannonborough-Elliotborough home you’ll notice something worldly and eclectic, a dining room chandelier from a castle in Sweden, a side table of vintage travel trunks stacked with a flea market in New York, a lamp with an intricate glass toucan sculpture from Mureno, Italy.

Sparks, who works as a life coach, collects these unique treasures while traveling, from friends and family members.

I like to live quirky and free, and I’m really connected to nature, said Sparks, much of my home is connected with crystals and portraits of birds and sculptures of deer. I really resonate with nature. And, having grown up in the South, a lot of things in my house come from my family my grandmother, my great aunt, my mother.

But I also want it to be comfortable. I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re in a museum.

Sparks’ connection to nature is evident in her garden, which features more than 100 plants and flowers, many of which are native to South Carolina.

He said his personal and interior decorating style was akin to a house in East Sussex, England, ironically called the Charleston. It belonged to artists Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell, the sister of writer Virginia Woolf. From the 1920s to the 1940s, their home was the headquarters of the Bloomsbury Group, a collection of radical artists, writers, philosophers and creatives.

They painted the walls and did murals, and the whole house was hand painted by them, the doors and the bed frames and all that, Sparks said.

He visited the house, which is now a museum, with two close friends and said it was a life-changing experience.

There were a lot of queer people in the Bloomsbury group, he said. And, our tour guide was a non-binary kid with glitter on his eyes, and I just started crying. I felt like this house is magical. And my friends said, You know, it’s like your house. It has the same atmosphere, everything is artistic and touches of character, and that really touched me.

Find a connection

Spark’s personality and life experiences are just as colorful and intriguing as its setting.

Sitting in his living room with his Scottish terriers, Fergus and Gareth, he recounted working with Charleston native Jeffrey Kalinsky to open Jeffrey, the first retail store in Manhattan’s meatpacking district. It was frequented by celebrities like Christy Turlington and Madonna.

He recounted memories of killing the scene as a drag queen under the name Spectra Gramm in Atlanta and even made a drag appearance on a French TV show. And, he spoke respectfully of his work with a shaman on a recent trip to Peru.

Born in Atlanta, Sparks found community in Charleston when he attended the College of Charleston as a college student in 1994.

I was part of the rave scene, which saved my life, he said. It was my absolute happy place. That’s where I met people who respected me, affirmed me, loved me for who I was.

I met a lot of gay kids but also a lot of straight kids who didn’t care about my sexuality. They just wanted to dance and play with glow sticks, so that was pretty awesome.

Sparks painted a picture of a recent-but-bygone Charleston that throbbed with warehouse raves and spontaneous dance parties galore.

One place in particular stands out in his memories: The Arcade, which he describes as a warehouse with 100-foot ceilings and a huge dance floor. On one side, drag queens danced late into the night; on the other, a country-western gay bar.

They had western saddles that you sat on as stools. It was brilliant, he said.

Although his rave days may be behind him, Sparks still loves an adventure, traveling often and hosting dinner parties with friends. Signs of Sparks friendships are scattered throughout the house.

The walls in her dining room were hand-painted by her friend Justin Giunta to mimic Zuber’s expensive wallpaper. Paper dolls are added to the walls by guests. Portraits of Sparks in various artistic styles created by artist friends decorate a wall beside the staircase.

achieve acceptance

Sparks, a CofC graduate, worked as a writer for 15 years, contributing to outlets such as The New York Times, Architectural Summary And Bloomberg Lawsuits. He covered topics related to men’s fashion, design and travel.

Sparks offers unique and mystical items such as crystals, candles, and incense.

In 2019, his professional life takes a turn when he starts his activity as a life coach. Cator Sparks Coaching.

A very simple explanation is that therapy is about the past and coaching is about the future, he said. So even if we will sometimes dive into the past, because we often need to talk about what happened in the past to move forward, it is always to move forward. Were going to talk about it and process it to get to your goal.

But his current profession and his previous career as a writer seem to go hand in hand.

what i liked [being a journalist] was that I was helping people, he says. It was the basis of my writing. When I would cover a new brand and put ’em in The New York Times, they started to cry, as if it had changed their life. Journalism is about telling stories and helping these people succeed really made me happy.

Sparks continues to do just that in her career as a life coach, working primarily with people of all ages who identify as men. He works with straight and gay men, helping them find acceptance and confidence.

As a gay man, I had never had a gay coach, and it was mind-blowing to be able to tell another gay man about my homosexuality, he said. And he hopes to offer that same open dialogue to others.

Sparks’ eclectic decor gives her home a distinct character, including hand-painted walls and travel memorabilia.

While Sparks acknowledged that there is clearly room for improvement for the LGBTQ community, especially with the increased prevalence of proposed anti-trans legislation, he remains positive.

There’s so much more support for queer people, he said. Like when I was growing up and Reagan didn’t fund AIDS, there was nowhere for me to turn when I was a kid in the closet in Atlanta, whereas now I can log on and sign a petition and go to a expression.

It sucks that we still have to fight for our own rights, and that’s why I’m here for those gay kids who need support.

In addition to his professional services, he leads an LGBTQ men’s group in Charleston that meets every Wednesday.

It is open to the public and to all. I have a lot of people, 20s to 60s, who come in and say, I think I’m gay, and I don’t know what to do, and they have 5 to 12 other men who say, Were there for you . We support you. We love you, so it’s important to find that kind of support.

The truth

Cator Sparks

Age: 46.

Place of birth: Atlanta, Ga.

Education: Fashion Marketing graduate, College of Charleston.

Current occupation : Life coach for men.

Former occupations of interest: Journalist for The New York Timesstyle.com, Architectural Summary, Complex, Bloomberg Lawsuits.

Something people would be surprised to learn about you: I started doing drag when I was 19.

Favorite thing to do outside of work: Being in nature with my partner and my puppies.

Your passion: Social justice causes and mental health awareness for anyone who identifies as a man.

Books on bedside table: Lighter by Young Pueblo, biography of Eleanor Roosevelt, biography of Tom of Finland.

Favorite novel: Anything F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Favorite food to eat: Indian.

Favorite food to cook: From South.

Favorite cocktail or drink: Water all day. Orange wine for dinners.

Something you have too at home: Diaries and notebooks!

Hobbies: Paddleboarding, traveling and exploring with my puppies all around Charleston.

Secret defect: Godiva chocolate squares.

Favorite musicians: Björk, Honey Dijon and Deee Lite.

Childhood heroes: My great-grandfather, Mr. Cator.

black beast : Slow.

Philosophy: Be present and be kind.

Your advice for someone new to Charleston: Please don’t act better than us, it’s so plebeian. Give back and say hello back.