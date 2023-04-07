Westmont men’s tennis wins on senior day





Westmont Mens Tennis (8-9) closed out their home roster with great fanfare on Tuesday, beating Gustavus Adolphus (15-6) 6-1. After getting both seeds in the upcoming GSAC tournament, the Warriors kept their momentum going in their last non-conference contest. Gustavus Adolphus’ UTR is considerably higher than ours, Westmont head coach Mark Basham said, so I’m super happy with our guys today. Getting the doubles point was huge to get us started on the right foot. Westmont started the senior day festivities appropriately in the doubles, when the first point of the game went to the graduate clubs on court three. After Ethan Ha and Logan Thompson won on one, Gustavus tied the score with a win on two. Then seniors Benny Saito and Santiago Tintore Ramon won a 7-5 thriller to give the Warriors the first point of the day. Again, I’m really happy with the number one double. We always seem to bring it when we need it on one, and I really hope to see our other teams reach that level. I was super happy to see our seniors doing it for the three of us. In singles, Westmont kept up the momentum and never looked back, dropping just one match. With the match official, Saito, Cody Ray Emery and Thompson came away with wins of six, two and one, respectively. After the clinch, Owen Vander Ark and Ha capped off the day with wins in three sets of four and three. Benny was also the first to do it for us in singles, Basham noted, so it was a great senior day. It was very appropriate. Collectively, I’m super happy that the guys kept fighting. It was great to see Owen win his singles in straight sets, and it was great to see Ethan keep fighting too, like he always does. Logan’s dropout for us was super cool, and when you dropout it makes training a lot easier for the rest of the day. The senior day win was very special for Basham, who was coaching his final game at Westmont in his 14th and final season. After the game was over, several of Basham’s closest friends joined the Warriors on the pitch to celebrate the coach. Asked about the emotions of the day, Basham took a moment and said: My favorite part of training is just being with the guys. I’ve always had a passion to mentor these guys and help them improve. I love being fired up, so when our guys are vibrating well with good energy, it’s super inspiring for me. I taught and coached tennis a lot, but my best part of all those years of tennis was coaching at Westmont. The Warriors return to action April 25 in Surprise, Arizona when they begin competition in the GSAC tournament. Jacob Norling is the Sports Information Assistant at Westmont College. Email: sports@newspress.com

