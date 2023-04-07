Shirtworks unveils new flagship store in Bambalapitiya, setting a new standard for menswear – Adaderana Biz





Shirtworks, The Home of Menswear, is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved flagship store, located at No. 415, Galle Road, Bambalapitiya, Colombo 04. This exciting new location is close to where the store used to be. previously located, making it even more accessible to their valued customers. Mr. MMM Ihsan, Executive Director, Emerald International (Pvt) Ltd shares his thoughts: The brand new store in Bambalapitiya, is truly another milestone in our gradually expanding retail sector. In the future, we hope to expand even further to ensure that our diverse product portfolio is available throughout Sri Lanka. As a retail arm of Emerald, one of Sri Lanka’s pioneers in the manufacture of menswear and apparel, Shirtworks is one of the leading menswear destinations in Sri Lanka. The brand new flagship store houses a rich collection of high-end men’s brands such as Emerald, Leonardo, Crocodile and EDs Array, as well as a wide range of products to suit all needs. Mr. Preminda Fernando, General Manager, Crocodile & Shirtworks also commented: We are extremely happy to see the opening of our new flagship store in Bambalapitya. The new and improved location offers a much more in-depth shopping experience and an unparalleled range of brands and designs to choose from. We look forward to providing our customers with bigger and better experiences in the future. The range of products offered includes everything from formal and casual shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, jeans, chinos, formal trousers, leatherwear and men’s accessories. Shirtworks also offers custom tailoring services to ensure garments fit perfectly. At Shirt Works, high quality is part of the company’s DNA, and this is reflected in the brands and products available, as well as the level of service maintained in the stores. Staff are committed to giving customers the best shopping experience possible and ensuring they leave the store satisfied and confident. Other Shirtworks store locations include Colombo 03, Panadura and Nawam Mawatha.

