NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite

This article was originally published by The business of fashion editorial partner of CNN Style.

NewJeans may not have celebrated its first birthday yet, but the South Korean quintet behind the hits “Attention” and “Hype Boy” have become household names in fashion circles.

In March alone, NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, all still teenagers, signed global ambassador warrants with Levi’s, appeared in a Photo shoot for American Vogue and were named ambassadors for Seoul Fashion Week. And that’s just in groups. Individually, Hanni represents Gucci and Armani Beauty, Hyein works with Louis Vuitton, Danielle has been tapped by Burberry and YSL Beauty, while Minji serves as Chanel’s ambassador across three divisions: fashion, beauty, and watches and jewelry.

These luxury brands are anticipating strong returns from fans of Korean music, movies and TV shows. Number of “ Hallyu (or “Korean Wave”) fans exceeded 178 million last year, according to a report by the Korean Foundation affiliated with the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, up from 156 million in 2021 and nearly 20 times the fan population. 11 years ago.

Data from social media analytics agency LaunchMetrics shows that K-pop stars are consistently among the top drivers of engagement and, therefore, revenue for brands. When Cartier announced Blackpink’s Jisoo as brand ambassador, for example, that social media post generated $3 million in media value for the brand, and when BTS attended the 2022 Grammy Awards dressed in Louis Vuitton, the appearance generated $6.4 million in value for the label.

BTS attends the 2022 Grammy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brands have plenty of options: NewJeans is one of more than a dozen K-pop acts launched last year, including Mimiirose, Fifty Fifty and Le Sserafim. Many seek to fill the void left by BTS, which has temporarily disbanded until around 2025 while its members undertake their mandatory military service. Meanwhile, top artists like Blackpink and Twice are embarking on world tours as the live event schedule returns to its pre-pandemic form.

But due to their softer, streamlined look, NewJeans have benefited from the fashion industry’s recent shift towards quiet luxury . The moniker NewJeans was chosen as it alludes to the fact that jeans are a fashion staple and is also a double meaning for “new genes”, an indication of their intention to herald a new generation of K-pop. . In short, NewJeans are the kind of performance brands can leverage as a refreshing alternative.

Why luxury loves NewJeans

Although their meteoric rise is similar to Blackpink’s and both groups are multi-member girl groups (NewJeans has five members compared to Blackpink’s four), that’s mostly where the similarities end. When it comes to aesthetic and musical appeal, NewJeans have forged their own path with a girl-next-door look and sweet pop melodies since their debut last July.

Instead of high octane makeup and outfits, the girls are designed to look innocent and mostly natural. In the clips for “Ditto” and “Cookie,” they wear schoolgirl uniforms, while in “OMG,” they dance with backpacks shaped like stuffed animals.

NewJeans member Danielle has been named a YSL Beauty brand ambassador. Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

The sets for each of their music videos are relatively simple, for example, a sports field or a studio with a bench as the only prop. It’s a contrast to the swaggering dance moves and highly saturated, CGI-filled music videos that have dominated K-pop girl groups.

This choice could be due to the youth of the members of the group. The eldest, Minji, is only 18 years old, while Hyein is only 14 years old. The cute styles also extend to their dedicated “Phoning” fan app and YouTube channel, where they post the kind of content that could also double as a kids’ TV show. In various 30-minute clips, they play shop, have a sleepover, and visit a farm, for example.

Who are their fans?

Brands and events have lined up to tap into their growing following, a fandom that calls themselves Bunnies or “tokki” a reference to a cartoon bunny character on the NewJeans album cover.

Seoul Fashion Week has named the group’s ambassadors for 2023, taking over from “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung Jae. The organizers highlighted “their daily fashion and stage outfits (which) show that naturalness and bouncy charm in a bright and friendly way”, and coordinated for the group to promote local designers Ulkin, Ajobyajo and Blr Bluer during the event.

But as important as their home market is (South Korea over-indexes luxury sales relative to the size of its population), it’s the girls’ international appeal that stands out. Musinsa, a leading e-commerce platform specializing in selling South Korean fashion overseas, signed the group in October as ambassadors.

The company, which stocks some 300 brands like Thisisneverthat and Mardi Mercredi on its global site, said in the announcement that it expects the group to “create a new wave of K fashion” and that it “will be perfect as a K icon to promote Korean fashion brands to the world.”

Musinsa plans to use the campaigns with NewJeans to market in Japan, South East Asia, the United States and leveraging the backgrounds of two of the girls, Danielle and Hanni, who grew up there in Australia.

NewJeans are pictured leaving Incheon International Airport in South Korea in November 2022. Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty Images

In a partnership that seemed destined to happen, NewJeans signed on as a global ambassador for Levi’s in mid-March. The denim brand called it a “natural partnership” thanks to “the group’s desire to be as timeless to culture as jeans are to fashion.”

That same month, the group took part in a photo shoot with the American edition of Vogue, taken by photographer Cho Giseok.

Because Cho also wears another hat as the founder of LVMH Award-nominated fashion brand Kusikohc, his brand saw a surge in social media followers following the Vogue photo shoot.

Lawrence Von Mohl, global brand manager of Kusikohc, said Asian pop stars tend to cultivate much more intense fanbases in the West, while Asian followers are more willing to spend money supporting their idols. , even irrationally. (Fans have been known to buy dozens of copies of an album each to ensure their favorite performer will break industry records.)

“What follows is insane,” Von Mohl said. “If you go to the big (fashion) Chanel, Dior or whatever shows, there’s screaming when K-pop stars come out, you can barely hear your own voice, and not when a Western celebrity is running on the carpet.”

For now, Blackpink is still a rarity in the K-pop world in that it has managed to capture mass Western notoriety. The band are set to reinforce that even further when they play a title at Coachella later this month. Blackpink was the first K-pop group to perform there, in 2019, which was hailed as a major achievement at the time. Much of the attention will be back on the band with new tour dates, and in particular on band member Jisoo, whose two singles from his solo debut stormed Spotify’s smoldering charts at weekend course.

Blackpink’s Ros, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa pictured at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

There are also other competitors from new acts. Fifty Fifty, another girl group, became the fastest K-pop group to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Cupid”, and IVE’s music label announced that they were about to start marketing the band in North America. IVE member Yujin recently landed an ambassador role with Fendi.

But NewJeans, in its first full summer season, will already be on a world tour at a major US festival. The band are set to take the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, compared to the three years it took Blackpink to be invited to perform at Coachella, indicating that NewJeans are well positioned to claim a growing stake on the lucrative fashion sponsorship market.