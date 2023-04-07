Connect with us

Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach

Maxwell & Co., founded 39 years ago in the town of Falmouth on Massachusetts’ southeast coast, debuted last month in an 800-square-foot space in the Paramount Theater Building.

The store, which specializes in hand-selected clothing and accessories for men and women and also offers in-house tailoring services, home and office amenities and wardrobe advice, will remain in Palm. Beach until at least April 25, owner Dan Maxwell said.

An option to stay until May is being considered, he added.

Andrew Oman, Store Manager for Maxwell & Co., stands in front of a collection of Brunello Cucinelli handbags and Dries Van Noten pieces for men and women. Maxwell & Co., a 39-year-old Cape Cod-based family clothing store, opened a seasonal store in Palm Beach this month.

“We have a lot of customers from the Cape Cod area who have winter homes in Palm Beach and other places in Florida,” said Maxwell, who plans to split his time between the two stores. “We are here in the spirit of service. If we have a request to stay here longer and be here in a different capacity, that would be something we would definitely address. We try to take care of our customers here when we know we we are far from Cape Town.”

Women's dresses by Annette Goertz, Yavi and Dries van Noten are displayed in the Maxwell & Co. clothing store in the Paramount Building.

Maxwell & Co. debuted on Cape Cod in April 1984, and the store has tripled in size since then, growing from 2,000 square feet to its current 6,000 square feet.

The Falmouth location has attracted a loyal clientele who shop there year-round for soft, modern luxury apparel from brands like Kiton, Isaia, Marni, Dries Van Noten, Transit and Stone Island, Maxwell said.

