Fashion
Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
Maxwell & Co., founded 39 years ago in the town of Falmouth on Massachusetts’ southeast coast, debuted last month in an 800-square-foot space in the Paramount Theater Building.
The store, which specializes in hand-selected clothing and accessories for men and women and also offers in-house tailoring services, home and office amenities and wardrobe advice, will remain in Palm. Beach until at least April 25, owner Dan Maxwell said.
An option to stay until May is being considered, he added.
Related:The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach is the new home of fashion and lifestyle brand Hill House Home
“We have a lot of customers from the Cape Cod area who have winter homes in Palm Beach and other places in Florida,” said Maxwell, who plans to split his time between the two stores. “We are here in the spirit of service. If we have a request to stay here longer and be here in a different capacity, that would be something we would definitely address. We try to take care of our customers here when we know we we are far from Cape Town.”
Maxwell & Co. debuted on Cape Cod in April 1984, and the store has tripled in size since then, growing from 2,000 square feet to its current 6,000 square feet.
The Falmouth location has attracted a loyal clientele who shop there year-round for soft, modern luxury apparel from brands like Kiton, Isaia, Marni, Dries Van Noten, Transit and Stone Island, Maxwell said.
“We’re a comprehensive men’s and women’s store with over 80 brands,” he said. “It’s a completely curated and hand-selected inventory that we travel a lot to buy in Europe and here in the United States. The store has a lot of Italian brands, although we are not exclusively Italian. We have a lot of other brands, but we tend to end up with a lot of Italian clothing.”
After nearly 40 years of operating from one location, Maxwell and his wife, Lori, have moved to their second, albeit temporary, location in Palm Beach.
The Palm Beach space is a mix of pop-up and traditional store concepts, said Maxwell, who operated both. In addition to his Falmouth and Palm Beach stores, Maxwell also managed a handful of pop-up stores in New York City, where he and his team worked privately with clients.
“We certainly honor and encourage private appointments where we can spend time understanding a client’s needs and building a full wardrobe that we can present to them,” Maxwell said. “These dates are a big part of our idea of having a studio that we can take on the road and reach our customers who live in different places. This place is definitely a pop-up store as well.”
Maxwell said he and Lori were pleased with the local response at their Palm Beach store, which is open Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are available for private appointments.
“We’re thrilled with the number of people we’ve had here and the growth of our mailing list,” Maxwell said. “We’ve had a good response at the store, and we’ve had good business so far.
“Our reason for being here proves to be right. We take care of our existing customers and meet lots of great new people, some of whom have been to our store up north, and some we’ve never heard of. We are just on a mission to take care of people and meet new people at the same time.
Jodie Wagner is a reporter for the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.
