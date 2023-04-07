Fashion
Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023
Seoul Fashion Week has become a global fashion phenomenon, showcasing the latest trends and creations from Korean and international designers. With growing interest in Korean fashion and culture, the return of Seoul Fashion Week from March 15 to 19 this year was eagerly awaited by fashion enthusiasts around the world. Here are some of the trends spotted on the catwalks and celebrity guests who graced the front rows!
NewJeans as the face of Seoul Fashion Week
NewJeans has been named an ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week (SFW), joining the prestigious list of former representatives such as EXO. Kai, Bae Doona, Lee Jung JaeAnd Kwon Sang Woo. This is the first time that a K-pop group has been chosen to represent the fashion event. Known for their edgy style and unique concept, NewJeans brought their own style to the event and sparked even more interest in K-pop and Korean fashion. At the blue carpet event, NewJeans were spotted wearing modern utility-inspired looks, with onlookers gushing over how the members are models.
Senior models dominate the catwalks
In Korea, senior models aged 60 and over are making waves in the fashion industry, with their striking looks and confident presence dominating catwalks and advertisements. Breaking ageist stereotypes and challenging beauty standards, these models prove that age is just a number and that fashion is for everyone. With their growing popularity, they inspire a new generation to embrace their own beauty and style.
MMAM is one of the brands that presented senior models.
Diverse cast
True to its individualistic, rebellious and non-conformist style, AJOBYAJO presented a variety of models, adopting different looks and breaking with typical model norms.
Nice collaborations
Aside from famous models and fashion, there’s another thing that caught everyone’s attention: adorable teddy bears. Renowned designer LIE collaborated with the Teddy Bear Museum in Korea, incorporating these plushies onto clothing while keeping his message of sustainable fashion and animal preservation.
Meanwhile, Greedilous collaborated with Ocon, an animation studio that brought the famous Pororo characters to life. The brand is known for its bright and eclectic prints, which is perfect for fun and colorful characters that kids and adults are sure to love.
Feminine luxury
The DOUCAN designer explained his unique inspiration for his dramatic and maximalist collection: I was inspired by the mediums that develop my design sensibility: the deep flavor of whisky, the smoothness of dark chocolate, the dark melody of jazz, the strong aroma of coffee, and the sound of stringed instruments.
Does this brand sound familiar to you? That’s because he was featured in the finale of the drama The Fabulous, starring Chae Soo Bin Free Mp3 DownloadPark Hee Jung, Lee Sang Un and minho! The designer has also dressed many Korean celebrities like IU and BLACKPINKs Ros.
asexual fashion
Asexual fashion is a growing trend in Korea, challenging traditional gender norms and promoting inclusivity. Many Korean designers incorporate genderless elements into their collections, blurring the lines between men’s and women’s fashion. As this trend continues to gain momentum, it fosters a more open and tolerant fashion culture in Korea.
Celebrity Moments
Inferno 2 Singles Reunion
It looks like the popular cast of Singles Inferno 2 has come together again thanks to Park Sejeong, who has walked for multiple brands this season. The interactions are super cute as it seems they have remained close friends, and the others were planning on supporting her by watching the shows.
A family matter
Another cute moment is when famous actresses Chae rim And Eugene brought their kids to watch the shows!
Walking on their own track
The Rocket Punch members wore designer outfits as guests of the Hi Seoul collection and took on a quick challenge on the catwalk before attending the show!
colorful entrance
Stand out blue carpet arrivals included Moonactress It’s SoraDal Shabets Serri and AleXa, who all posed for the cameras in colorful ensembles.
Relaxed jeans
Son Dam Bi and Seo-Hyun were spotted keeping it cool and casual in jeans and black jackets.
Top photo credit: Xportsnews
Hi Soompiers! Which SFW trend do you want to try? Let us know in the comments below!
DianeP_Kimis an English magazine and online publisher based in South Korea. She has authored a K-pop style book published by Skyhorse Publications, New York, including her second book, BTS Bible. Check it out on Amazon, follow her on Instagram @dianne_panda.
How does this article make you feel?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1576910wpp/trends-and-stylish-attendees-of-2023-f-w-seoul-fashion-week
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Recap Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Third Twenty20 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown
- Former Google CEO says AI suspension ‘simply benefits China’
- Scientists have found the deepest fish in the world
- 4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County – Shawnee News-Star
- US futures rise, bonds slide on strong jobs data: Market recap
- “Copy of China” social media app Lemon8 makes its way into the US top 10
- No. 22 Women’s Tennis Visits Clemson Saturday Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Imran Khan sentenced for putting ‘army officers’ families at risk’
- UK: BSA Unveils Professional Immigration Services
- Stonehill SB knocked down by Merrimack in Doubleheader Two-Day Series
- Lady Hawks raises $20,000 through retail capsule collection to support Dress for Success Atlanta
- UAE stock markets fall as World Bank lowers economic forecast