Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023

Seoul Fashion Week has become a global fashion phenomenon, showcasing the latest trends and creations from Korean and international designers. With growing interest in Korean fashion and culture, the return of Seoul Fashion Week from March 15 to 19 this year was eagerly awaited by fashion enthusiasts around the world. Here are some of the trends spotted on the catwalks and celebrity guests who graced the front rows!

NewJeans as the face of Seoul Fashion Week

NewJeans has been named an ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week (SFW), joining the prestigious list of former representatives such as EXO. Kai, Bae Doona, Lee Jung JaeAnd Kwon Sang Woo. This is the first time that a K-pop group has been chosen to represent the fashion event. Known for their edgy style and unique concept, NewJeans brought their own style to the event and sparked even more interest in K-pop and Korean fashion. At the blue carpet event, NewJeans were spotted wearing modern utility-inspired looks, with onlookers gushing over how the members are models.

Senior models dominate the catwalks

In Korea, senior models aged 60 and over are making waves in the fashion industry, with their striking looks and confident presence dominating catwalks and advertisements. Breaking ageist stereotypes and challenging beauty standards, these models prove that age is just a number and that fashion is for everyone. With their growing popularity, they inspire a new generation to embrace their own beauty and style.

MMAM is one of the brands that presented senior models.

Diverse cast

True to its individualistic, rebellious and non-conformist style, AJOBYAJO presented a variety of models, adopting different looks and breaking with typical model norms.

Nice collaborations

Aside from famous models and fashion, there’s another thing that caught everyone’s attention: adorable teddy bears. Renowned designer LIE collaborated with the Teddy Bear Museum in Korea, incorporating these plushies onto clothing while keeping his message of sustainable fashion and animal preservation.

Meanwhile, Greedilous collaborated with Ocon, an animation studio that brought the famous Pororo characters to life. The brand is known for its bright and eclectic prints, which is perfect for fun and colorful characters that kids and adults are sure to love.

Feminine luxury

The DOUCAN designer explained his unique inspiration for his dramatic and maximalist collection: I was inspired by the mediums that develop my design sensibility: the deep flavor of whisky, the smoothness of dark chocolate, the dark melody of jazz, the strong aroma of coffee, and the sound of stringed instruments.

Does this brand sound familiar to you? That’s because he was featured in the finale of the drama The Fabulous, starring Chae Soo Bin Free Mp3 DownloadPark Hee Jung, Lee Sang Un and minho! The designer has also dressed many Korean celebrities like IU and BLACKPINKs Ros.

asexual fashion

Asexual fashion is a growing trend in Korea, challenging traditional gender norms and promoting inclusivity. Many Korean designers incorporate genderless elements into their collections, blurring the lines between men’s and women’s fashion. As this trend continues to gain momentum, it fosters a more open and tolerant fashion culture in Korea.

Celebrity Moments

Inferno 2 Singles Reunion

It looks like the popular cast of Singles Inferno 2 has come together again thanks to Park Sejeong, who has walked for multiple brands this season. The interactions are super cute as it seems they have remained close friends, and the others were planning on supporting her by watching the shows.

A family matter

Another cute moment is when famous actresses Chae rim And Eugene brought their kids to watch the shows!

Walking on their own track

The Rocket Punch members wore designer outfits as guests of the Hi Seoul collection and took on a quick challenge on the catwalk before attending the show!

colorful entrance

Stand out blue carpet arrivals included Moonactress It’s SoraDal Shabets Serri and AleXa, who all posed for the cameras in colorful ensembles.

Relaxed jeans

Son Dam Bi and Seo-Hyun were spotted keeping it cool and casual in jeans and black jackets.

Top photo credit: Xportsnews

DianeP_Kimis an English magazine and online publisher based in South Korea. She has authored a K-pop style book published by Skyhorse Publications, New York, including her second book, BTS Bible. Check it out on Amazon, follow her on Instagram @dianne_panda.