Dress For Success celebrates its 25th anniversary





TAMPA Over the past 25 years, the West Tampa nonprofit Dress for Success has inspired and empowered more than 25,000 women. Everyday Dress For Success provides a variety of services with the ultimate goal of finding gainful employment. To celebrate its 25th year, Dress for Success has released a special calendar, Changing Women’s Lives, One Story at a Time. Betsy Cuadardo and Vernell Jones are two of the women featured in the calendar. They said it was a looping moment. I was depressed and I was depressed and I was sad because it’s hard to transition, not having a job, Cuadardo said. Cuadardo entered Dress For Success looking for a professional costume, but what she found was a professional path to a new career. I love that they have networking, resources, lifelong friends and professionalism, connection in every way,” Cuardardo said. The courage they have to raise their heads a little higher, put their shoulders back, go get that job or that interview and do what they are called to do in their communities, said the president of the board, Laurell Jones. When Vernell King entered Dress For Success eight years ago, she was homeless, jobless and nearly hopeless. I moved into my van, took whatever clothes I had, downsized, got rid of what I had to do, King said. Now King is the first person women meet when they walk into the office. I was lifted up, I felt like I had a renewed sense of myself and my purpose, and I was given a chance, I was given an opportunity,” King said. No success story is ever quite the same. We see homelessness to women with doctorates, said chief executive Katie McGill. McGill said community support was crucial to their success. I mean, we wouldn’t have clothes to donate if we hadn’t received the donations, and our community is really supporting us, McGill said. Proceeds from the sale of these calendars will continue to help Dress For Success change the lives of women in Tampa Bay for another 25 years. We want it to be an atmosphere where they know they are safe. We’re here for you, King said. I love this organization. I have to say I really do, Cuadardo said For more information on Dress For Success and purchasing a calendar, go to www.dressforsuccess.org.

