Shania Twain says ‘life is too short to wear boring clothes’ as fans slam her latest fashion choices





Shania Twain understands that some of her fans aren’t happy with her latest fashion choices, but the reviews don’t impress her much. Thinking back to last weekend’s CMT Music Awards, the country legend took to Instagram to post her looks from both her red carpet entrance and stage appearance, explaining, “For me, the fashion is a powerful tool that helps me convey my personality and express my creativity and aside from hanging out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favorite things about award shows! “ Twain added, “Life’s too short to wear boring clothes!!” She thanked his teamincluding stylists Chris Horan and Greer Heavrin, for creating her daring Sunday night looks. SHANIA TWAIN SAYS COUNTRY MUSIC IS MORE SEXIST THAN EVER Despite her message of embracing fun and creativity in fashion, some of her followers still took the opportunity to criticize her for not being wise enough for their standards. One person wrote: “I love Shania but please stop trying to keep up with the youngsters and dress like that. Such a beautiful woman, hope she doesn’t go down the road of Madonna.” Another said: “Can you please go back to authentic country? A little embarrassed ngl…you are not who you were anymore. We miss the real Shania…” SHANIA TWAIN SINGS THE PRAISE OF DRAG QUEENS IN GLAAD INTERVIEW: I AM VERY INSPIRED BY THEM “You sold for hollyweird,” another follower complained. “The country is no longer what it used to be.” It’s not the first time she’s been criticized for her fashion show, it’s not even the first time this year. When the ‘You’re Still the One’ singer showed up on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards wearing a blazer, flared pants and an extremely oversized hat, all with a large print in matching polka dots, viewers were confused and upset. “Halloween isn’t until October,” wrote one Twitter user, with another writing, “Shania could have eaten the Grammys red carpet ! But still, she seems to think it’s Halloween.” “Man, I feel like Cruella De Vil!” wrote one user, referencing the star’s number one single, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman.” Another wrote, “Shania Twain looks like Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations or not.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Despite these kinds of comments becoming more and more frequent, Twain seems to be more confident than ever with herself. At the CMT Music Awards, she spoke about those kinds of reactions, telling Fox News Digital, “I just do what I do. I only pay attention to the positive reaction, if I’m being really honest. I don’t invite negativity.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I take responsibility for my decisions, and once I made them, I made them, because I’m happy with them. So it doesn’t matter to me.” Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink and Lori A Bashian contributed to this report.

