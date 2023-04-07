Spring fashion for men – The Forest Scout





Fashion is synonymous with clean lines, classic silhouettes and quality materials. Whether you’re heading to school or spending a weekend on the golf course if the weather permits, these brands have everything you need to elevate your wardrobe. LL bean: Founded in 1912, LL Bean is an iconic American brand known for its classic, rugged style. Their collection of men’s clothing features timeless designs that include options for the hot weather and the cold weather we know in Illinois. From essential pieces to rugged outerwear, LL Bean has everything you need to create a classic look. Their signature duck boots are a necessity and are perfect for any outdoor activity as spring is known to be the rainy season. Vines of the vineyard: Launched in 1998, Vineyard Vines quickly became a go-to brand for menswear. Their colorful nautical-inspired designs are perfect for the warmer months, with lightweight fabrics and vibrant designs perfect for any occasion. From casual shorts and tees to dress shirts and blazers, Vineyard Vines has a wide range of clothing that can take you from school to the beach. You can never go wrong with Vineyard Vines, the shirts I have are very breathable and they always have great deals, Eddie Furey said. Johnnie O: Johnnie O is a relatively new brand, founded in 2004 by John O’Donnell of Winnetka. The brand’s aim is to create a modern twist on classic clothing, perfect for any occasion. Their menswear collection features classic styles with a modern twist, like polo shirts with contrast collars and performance zippers. Johnnie O is perfect for any guy looking to add a modern yet stylish touch to his wardrobe. Lacoste: Founded in 1933 by tennis champion Ren Lacoste, Lacoste is a French brand known for its iconic crocodile logo and sophisticated style. From classic polo shirts to tailored blazers, Lacoste has everything you need to create a sophisticated look. Their signature crocodile logo has become a symbol of style and their commitment to quality has made them a favorite among people for over 80 years. Brooks Brothers: Brooks Brothers is one of the oldest and most iconic preppy menswear brands, founded in 1818. Brooks Brothers offers a wide range of dress shirts and accessories designed to impress. For over 200 years, their style of dress has remained iconic across the country and continues to deliver timeless collections. Whether you’re looking for rugged outerwear or nautical-inspired designs, there’s something for everyone from these brands. With their commitment to timeless style, LL Bean, Vineyard Vines, Johnnie O, Lacoste and Brooks Brothers are great brands to wear for the impending spring season.

