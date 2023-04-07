Fashion
Six student projects in fashion and textiles centered on their subjects
Dezeen School Shows: we have selected six fashion and textile design student projects featured in Dezeen school fairs that showcase and discuss the intricacies of fabric and materials.
These fashion and textile design students have created garments that showcase their materiality in addition to their overall design.
Projects include a collection of knitwear made from the wool sheared from the student’s own sheep, a garment that references the merits of repairing and recycling natural materials, and a series of pieces made from completely transparent materials. .
The selection of projects comes from fashion and textile design courses at international institutions such as The Design Village, Linz University of the Arts, Design Institute of Australia, Bath Spa University and Lucerne School of Art and Design.
Infiltrate by Nazila Shamsizadeh
Nazila Shamsizadeh, a fashion and technology student, was inspired by an allegory of the Greek philosopher Plato for her collection called Infiltrate. The garments in the collection were made from clear and colored transparent materials, allowing the wearer’s body to be seen through them.
“In Plato’s allegory of the cave, it says, ‘for them,’ I said, the truth would literally be nothing but the shadows of images,'” Shamsizadeh said. “By creating biomaterials and 3D simulations, the transition between 2D, 3D and 4D spaces can be explored.”
“Materials and their virtual simulation react to surrounding conditions and demonstrate that our way of seeing things plays a big role in defining them.”
Student: Nazila Shamsizadeh
School: Linz University of Art and Design
Course: BA (Hons) Fashion and Technology
See the full school show ›
Fashion Reset by Anshika Sood
While studying fashion design, student Anshika Sood created a neutral colored tee designed to symbolize the wastefulness of the fashion industry.
The item was presented alongside a receipt which details the true cost of the fashion industry and is adorned with labels which outline the social-environmental toll of garment production – including the manufacturing process and the treatment of people who make clothes.
“As part of the experiment, she wove part of a shirt to show the enlarged warps and wefts of the fabric, which formed a metaphor for zooming in on the production process,” Sood said. “The intention was to describe the number of small steps and resources required to make something as simple as a basic t-shirt.”
“The price tags placed on the garment speak of the true cost of production instead of just its monetary value.”
Student: Anshika Sood
School: The Design Village
Course: Final design draft
See the full school show ›
Transforming the sculptures of Ursula Vogl
Student Ursula Vogl has created a versatile garment made from an accordion-like fabric that can be manipulated to be worn in different ways.
The transformation is inspired by the behavior of single-celled organisms to create a textile structure whose shape can be quickly changed.
“The biomechanical principles and growth process of single-celled organisms, such as radiolarians and slime molds, inspire Transforming’s ever-changing textile structures,” Vogl said. “Reversible transformation, transformative inversion.”
Student: Ursula Vogel
School: Linz University of Art and Design
Course: Transform sculptures
See the full school show ›
Heir by Maddison Robinson
Maddison Robinson applied the Ship of Theseus thought experiment to clothing, asking whether clothing that has been rebuilt or repaired over time is still considered the same garment as originally.
The pieces have been crafted from natural materials in neutral colorways and celebrate traditional artisan production methods
“[My] the methodology is heavily material and process driven,” Robinson said. “[I] strive to create garments that celebrate the complexions of natural materials and appreciate slow, artisanal techniques.”
“Sustainability is a fundamental factor in clothing design, with a drive to be more thoughtful and intentional in what is made.”
“A focus on the bespoke and thoughtful redesign of pre-existing garments and materials is central.”
Student: maddison robinson
School: Design Institute of Australia
Course: Bachelor of Fashion Design (Honours), Fashion Apparel Design at University of Technology Sydney
See the full school show ›
Disbanded by Franziska Ostermeier
Textile student Franziska Ostermeier has created a series of garments made from lengths of textiles meant to look like oversized woven yarns.
The project aims to demonstrate how the overconsumption of fabrics and clothing has led to a disconnect with the origins of textiles and their materiality.
“Disbanded encourages viewers to consider these different dimensions of textiles,” Ostermeier said. “In a series of deconstructed garments, layers are removed, threads exposed, and microscopic fragments are inflated to exaggerated proportions.”
“It creates visual associations with the origin of the word textile, which comes from the Latin word ‘texere’, meaning to weave, braid, assemble and build,” she continued.
Student: Franziska Ostermeier
School: Lucerne School of Art and Design
Course: BA Textile Design
See the full school show ›
Loopy Sheep by Katie Allen
Alongside her master’s studies, Katie Allen is a shepherdess and craftswoman who has created a knitwear collection of clothing and accessories made from the wool of her own flock of sheep.
The material is 100% traceable, ensuring the sheep are properly cared for and the land they graze is responsibly treated, while emphasizing slow manual manufacturing processes.
“[My] the handcrafted knitwear shows how British wool can be grown regeneratively, simply and processed locally, resulting in clothes that are beautiful, honest and good for the earth,” Allen said.
“[My] compassion for sheep and the land they graze, combined with an innovative commitment to low-carbon regional transformation, enables him to work sustainability throughout the supply chain, creating a bond between people, place and product.”
Student: Kate Allen
School: University of Bath Spa
Course: MA (Design) Textiles
See the full school show ›

