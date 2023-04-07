Kimberly Stewart puts on a leggy flaunt in a velvet dress as she enjoys dinner in West Hollywood

Kimberly Stewart showed off a black velvet dress as she dined at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The 43-year-old American socialite, who is the daughter of rocker Rod Stewart, looked amazing in the number which boasted a plunging neckline.

She paired the formal wear with a pair of chunky lace-up heels that featured a large red flower at the back.

The beauty draped a matching leather jacket over her shoulders and stowed her belongings in a chic designer bag.

Kimberly styled her long blonde tresses in luxurious waves and applied a radiant makeup palette that included a swipe of bright red lipstick.

It comes after Kimberly and Scott Disick’s romance reportedly affected her relationship with her younger brother Sean, who is “very protective” of his longtime friend.

While the reality star has dated a slew of high-profile women, including Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, a source says page 6 last year that music legend Rod Stewart’s son was ‘afraid Kimberly would break [Disick’s] heart.’

“Sean is very protective of Scott,” the insider revealed to the outlet, before claiming that the siblings “don’t get along at all.”

Apparently, the source claims that Kimberly “doesn’t think” her brother is “smart” and has “no ambition.”

“He constantly complained about her. She directs him, yells at him and basically tries to tell him how to run his life,’ the insider revealed.

Additionally, the insider said Kimberly seemed “jealous” of the attention Sean was getting about his clothing line.

“His relationship with Scott can’t make things any easier between the two siblings either,” the insider shared.

The source noted that the trio are all “super dysfunctional” and that the sibling relationship is constantly “up and down.”

‘Now that Scott’s back [in Sean’s life]Sean is too greedy for his time with him,” the source explains.

Scott and Kimberly first sparked dating rumors in 2015 following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Kimberly’s mum shut down the speculation by telling the world they are just old ‘friends’ and there was ‘absolutely no truth to’ the rumours.

‘They [the Stewarts] introduced Scott to Kourtney,’ Alana Stewart said People at the time. “I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they’re all good friends.”

Scott was then spotted hanging out with Kimberly, Rod and his brother Sean in May last year as Kourtney prepared to marry Travis Barker in Italy.