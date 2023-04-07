Ahead of his coronation next month, this week saw the publication of the first portrait of King Charles since the start of his reign.

In the painting, the king wears his signature blue pinstripe suit, a neatly placed mauve pocket square as he gazes into the distance. So far, so standard. Look closely and you’ll notice something unexpected for the monarch: just below her watch is a black braided bracelet with gold trim and red beads.

This indigenous bracelet was given to him in February during a meeting with Domingo Peas, the leader of the Ecuadorian community of the Achuar Amazons. Peas was invited to meet King Charles at an event to discuss the implementation of UN-designed global biodiversity plans.

The artist, Alastair Barford, is said to have included the bracelet to add context and authenticity and to symbolize Charles’ advocacy on climate change and sustainability.

But by choosing to depict the bracelet in the portrait, the royal also reflects a broader masculine trend. From A-listers to apprentice candidates, the stacks of beaded and braided bracelets strung around the wrists have become a subtle new social signifier.

For Charles, this means his role as environmentalist king. He has been promoting the benefits of biodiversity since the 1970s, so it makes sense that he wears a bracelet that symbolizes this cause. Wearing a wristband is a way of trying to align with other eco-warriors, while adhering to royal protocol in shirt and tie.

Alastair Barford, with his portrait of the new king. Photograph: Todd-White/Illustrated London News/PA

It is also a way of campaigning without campaigning openly. When he first took the throne, it was reported that Charles would have to scale back his public defense of environmental issues. The bracelet allows him to express an opinion without uttering a word.

While her signet ring symbolizes tradition, these brocelets evoke an attempt at a less conformist approach to life. One level it’s very gap yah, something that says yes I spent time finding myself in Thailand the same way Estates Kendall Roy advises his siblings to be water.

However, instead of being purchased after a visit to a holy temple, men buy them from designer boutiques and independent online stores and wear them around town, to work, to the gym, to the pub. Where the bro goes, the bro-celet follows. They’re especially popular with bankers in boardrooms and Silicon Valley tech bros who see a bro-celet as a cunning power move, stacking them next to an Apple Watch.

It’s a similar flex made by those in the public eye. Prince Harry, David Beckham, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Brad Pitt are all part of the bro-celet cohort, all fans of that subtle hint of rebellion that can be easily disguised under a sleeve when needed. Many of these bracelets also have a philanthropic connection, which fits well with their wearers who prefer to circumvent the social issues surrounding capitalism. Billionaire Jeff Bezos was photographed in the triple warrior wrap, for example, from Giving Bracelets which supports charities for children. Unlike festival bracelets that are often left to rot all summer, the bro-celet is a well-thought-out accessory.

It’s a very carefully planned purchase, says Robert Tateossian, managing director of Tateossian, which specializes in leather, macrame and beadwork designs. Tateossian says his clients range from 18 to 80 years old. They don’t come because they see a play on a billboard or in a magazine. They are more on a voyage of discovery, says Tateossian. Some men spend more than two hours in my store going over with the seller the most suitable bracelet to buy or the best battery to build.

While some may think this type of casual bracelet would clash with a more formal costume such as that worn by King Charles, the high-low mix is ​​part of the appeal.

