Blues mascot Louie to appear at St. Charles event in support of Dress for Success







Megan Price and Ellen Quade Soulmates designs and shop More than 30 women-led businesses will join forces on Sunday, April 30 to support each other and support the Connections for Success Dress for Success empowerment program at the first annual St. Charles Women’s Fashion Collective and Market. Hosted by Soul Sisters Designs & Boutique in Cottleville, the event is open to the public and includes a fashion show and market showcasing fashion and other products from local boutiques and women-owned small businesses. The St. Charles Womens Fashion Collective & Market will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Foundry Art Center at 520 North Main Center in Saint Charles. Tickets are $15 each and all ticket sales and silent auction proceeds will be donated to Connections for Success, which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, professional attire and tools for development. Donations of gently used business attire will be accepted for the organization’s Dress for Success program. We strongly believe, along with the other women-owned businesses participating in this exciting special event, that we are better off together. By collaborating instead of competing, we create a supportive community to grow our businesses, said Ellen Quade, co-owner of Soul Sisters Designs & Boutique. In addition to supporting a great cause and our local women-owned boutiques, St. Charles Womens Fashion Collective & Market is a fun opportunity to get your girlfriends together, grab a glass of wine, see spring fashion trends and summer 2023 and shop for unique pieces. Calendar: 12:30 p.m. Doors open 1:15 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Fashion show 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Market Shopping St. Louis Blues mascot Louie will be at the event when the event kicks off for photo opportunities. Guests can bid in a silent auction of goods from participating vendors. All proceeds will go to Dress for Success. Ticket holders will receive their gift bag upon check-in. If the event does not sell out, tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Tickets can be purchased for $15 atsccwomensfashioncollective. comVendor locations are sold out, but sponsorships are available. For more information, visitsccwomensfashioncollecti ve.com/support-us Fashion show shops Soulmates designs and shop lily and day Lilac Ivy Store JuJu Bs Boutique Glamor and Grace Guns n Vixens Pleated shop Addys Path

Sellers Soulmates designs and shop lily and day Addys Path Lilac Ivy Store Guns n Vixens JuJu Bs Boutique Glamor & Grace Pleated shop Inked beauty bar Addi & Ains Color your world Positive Vibes Sunshine Designs JBloom Talulah Flowery stopover Park Lane Jewelry The craft cottage Khloes Krafty Creations Oberweiss Clay Jewelry Ellery LaRue Narrative reality loyalty Touchstone Crystal Jewelry Bath and Body Cat Bat First chiropractic Dan hot peppers EE Home Decorated and Tempered shine with missy Naked aesthetic Hairstyle by Haley Vasterling

For more information, visitsccwomensfashioncollective.com email soulsistersdesigns636@gmail. comor call 636-317-1069. ABOUT SOUL SISTERS DESIGNS & SHOP Soul Sisters Designs & Boutique is a small boutique in Cottleville, MO owned by two best friends chasing a dream. Ellen and Megan believe in working together and promoting other women-owned small businesses. They enjoy collaborating and building a network of women entrepreneurs. The mission beyond their company is to collaborate with women to create a community of women who inspire, encourage and uplift each other to succeed. For more information, visitsoulsistersdesignsboutique.comor follow on Instagram and Facebook. Like that: As Loading… Related

