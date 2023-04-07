Photographer Ramshah Kanwal’s trip to Punjab paints a colorful picture of the country | vogue india

“My family often tells me that I bring ronak wherever I go, bright is used to describe the presence of life, laughter and, in Punjabi fashion, loudness.

Light it’s also the hustle and bustle of the markets, from the orange seller (who is competing with the orange cart right in front of him) to the shopkeepers who hope to convince potential customers of the best deals and the latest fabrics.

These photos represent the colors, feelings and bright to be Punjabi. They were taken during my two month trip to Pakistan, where I woke up every morning in my childhood home in Punjab. I took my camera with me on my trips to the markets and photographed moments that I wanted to freeze. The same road that leads to these markets took me to school every morning. Things are as I remembered and loved them, but they had also changed so much at the same time.

I felt a special responsibility to document the ins and outs of my days, they were as special as a camel on the beach in Karachi and as intimate as the photo of Amna and Laiba in matching outfits. Being home has allowed me to make the connection between what I love and where that love comes from. The origins of my love for gold live in these times, along with my love for embroidered fabrics and above all, my love for Punjab.

Ramshah Kanwal is a self-taught photographer born in Pakistan and raised in New York. Focusing on documentary style and portrait film photography, she captures feelings that resonate with her origins, heritage and upbringing in New York.