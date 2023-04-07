Riley Gaines Assaulted During College Speech: VIDEO – OutKick





Former Kentucky swimming star Riley Gaines was attacked Thursday night during a speech at San Francisco State University. After her speech at an event to save women’s sport, the outspoken swimmer tweeted that she had been “ambushed and physically punched twice by a man”. “She told me that she had been hit several times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It drove me crazy. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still got hit by a man in a dress,” her husband Louis Barker said. told Fox News. Gaines has been candid about biological men competing with real women, especially transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. This is undoubtedly what sparked outrage on Thursday night. Riley Gaines targeted by a massive crowd. In a video shared by Gaines and others circulating on social media, an outraged mob chased her as police tried to get her to safety as quickly as possible. People can be heard shouting “trans rights are human rights” and other comments as police try to protect Gaines from more violence. Prisoners run the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically punched twice by a man. This is proof that women need safe sexual spaces. Even more makes sure I’m doing something right. When they want you to shut up, speak up. pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023 The videos of Gaines rushing to safety are nothing short of terrifying as people try to reach her. It’s not clear from the videos who the attacker was, but it’s clear the situation would have escalated quickly if the police weren’t there. Even after leaving a room, the crowd tried to follow her and the police down a hallway until she was finally in a safe place. We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokesperson @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU Campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed and physically assaulted while speaking about the gender discrimination women face in their own category of single-sex sports. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women’s Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023 Gaines’ attack is a sign of a sad state of affairs in America. This is just the latest example that free speech and diversity of thought are under attack in America. Riley Gaines simply believes that women should have safe spaces. The former Kentucky swimmer doesn’t want biological men dominating women’s sports. This is something that many Americans agree with. There are fundamental biological differences that cannot be ignored. Yet if you say that and support women’s rights, you now risk facing an angry mob capable of anything. Gaines has guts of steel to even show up for San Francisco State University and impressively maintained her composure when all hell broke loose. People shouting over campus loudspeakers cannot be tolerated and the knee should never be bent. This is the United States of America. Healthy and respectful disagreement is a cornerstone of our society. The country is in big trouble if we lose it. Hope Gaines is okay. This kind of chaos simply cannot be tolerated.

