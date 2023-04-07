Fashion
Why are we obsessed with preserving vintage fashion?
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: @kianabonollo, @kelley.heyer/TikTok
Remember that the iconic Pretty in pink scene where sulky, depressed Molly Ringwald decides to spruce up her frumpy old dresses to make a polished new prom look? How about Emma Stone in Cruel squint over a sewing machine to make the puffiest 20-foot dress from scraps of fabric? Of course, we also have the classic rags to riches, the swish of a wand transformation into Cinderella, and Julie Andrews cutting the curtains to dress the von Trapp family The sound of music. Clothing transformations have always existed. And no matter what you think of the pink prom dress that Ringwalds(ick) character wore, watching her measure up old fabric and breathe new life into it, many of us at least thought about pulling out a kit sewing.
But these days, the revered vision of chopping and creating doesn’t evoke the same excitement and applause, at least not on TikTok. The difference is that in those famous before and after videos, the front dress is often labeled as vintage fashion holier than thou. Take TikToker Kiana Bonollos viral birthday dress. The modeler created a three-part series on recycling the dusty pink polyester lace dress her grandmother wore to her mother’s wedding in 1991 into a spicier, sheer ensemble with black fringe and a bodice. But what should have been a harmless and fun project of simple reuse, reuse and recycling has quickly become an online hate magnet.
The first video has 22.4 million views and over 1,300 comments with people talking about how Bonollo destroyed his grandmother’s legacy. Other comments include You ruined a gorgeous vintage dress for a see-through piece you could buy, It’s a crime, and more intense reviews like It makes my blood boil. Wow. The 24-year-old TikToker made a response video revealing that her grandmother had passed on a bunch of similar-looking lace dresses for Bonollos’ sewing projects to ensure the pieces didn’t just gather dust or rot.
As with most things on TikTok, more than one creator has been affected by aggressive attempts to preserve vintage fashion in its absolute, pristine state. A few weeks after Bonollo posted his videos, New York-based actor Kelley Heyer posted a TikTok revisiting a vintage dress from the 70s this hut bought on eBay, like Bonollo, to make a birthday outfit. Heyer had deepened the neckline of the puffy baby blue organza dress (to resemble Daphne Bridgerton’s Regency style), shortened its hemline and replaced the floral lace with turquoise glass beads. Again, vintage fashion keepers arrived in droves and with surprisingly similar feedback.
After TikTok, these two cases found fame on TwitterOr users were confused that people would scold others for reusing clothes in a world where people buy less. In an age of campaigning for sustainability and making a conscious effort to increase the lifespan of clothing, what about all the fuss to protect old dresses as if they were artifacts?
People have a more emotional attachment to clothing than to other forms of material culture because of its closeness to the body, says Amber Butchart, fashion historian and curator. We have a very visceral relationship with him. However, she points out that remodeling an outfit only adds to the history of clothing, and the passionate rejection of upcycling is a relatively new behavior. Maybe it’s because they were more likely than ever to romanticize the past. Baby boomers aren’t the only generation craving the simpler days of a bygone era. A younger crop has been through two recessions, a pandemic, and growing worries about climate change, so clinging to things from when things felt better, even if it’s an ugly polyester dress, is strangely comforting.
Danielle Vermeerco-founder and CEO of fashion-saving app Teleport, believes the problem lies in our need for greater awareness of How much vintage clothes we have. It took me three seconds to find a similar dress on the Gem app, and there are hundreds more, she says. Charity shops are inundated with donations of old clothes with more than 85 percent is dumped in landfills because no one buys them. But think about it. If you saw the Bonollos grandmothers’ pink lace dress in a thrift store, would you buy it? Barring a hyper-specific themed party or the rare TikTok video, most of us wouldn’t have any use for the dress in its original condition.
And many of these vintage finds lack strong cultural appeal. They are not Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday Mr. President dress that Kim Kardashian wore. Marilyn’s Dress Was a Well-Documented Piece of History, According to a Fashion Analyst Mandy Lee, who collects Chopova Lowena skirts. I think understanding the rarity of the garment is important but, above all, keeping vintage fashion is a deeply personal decision that only owners can make. In Bonollos’ case, although the dress had sentimental value, her family agreed that its charm would not be lost if it were redesigned. As for Heyers, it was an unclaimed piece waiting to be bought or thrown away.
The more time we chronically spend online, the more powerful visuals influence us. In these TikTok videos, we see vintage dresses being physically cut up (as old scraps of fabric fall to the floor) to become seemingly trendier versions of themselves ready for a ride into a new world. That sounds a lot more honest than scrolling through your activist friends’ Instagram story with boring stats about how much textile waste is created every minute. Studies show that, every 16 seconds, an Eiffel Tower garment size is relegated to the landfill. So, by all means, chop, chop.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/2023/04/preserving-vintage-fashion-yes-or-no.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping conveys to Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen bilateral relations
- Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana starts today: what’s on the agenda?
- Jokowi issues Presidential Decree 5/2023, Here is the list of ASEAN National Steering Committee 2023
- Salaam / Namaste OST Bollywood [2005] Not a CD
- Recap Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Third Twenty20 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown
- Former Google CEO says AI suspension ‘simply benefits China’
- Scientists have found the deepest fish in the world
- 4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County – Shawnee News-Star
- US futures rise, bonds slide on strong jobs data: Market recap
- “Copy of China” social media app Lemon8 makes its way into the US top 10
- No. 22 Women’s Tennis Visits Clemson Saturday Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Imran Khan sentenced for putting ‘army officers’ families at risk’