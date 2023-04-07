Why are we obsessed with preserving vintage fashion?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: @kianabonollo, @kelley.heyer/TikTok

Remember that the iconic Pretty in pink scene where sulky, depressed Molly Ringwald decides to spruce up her frumpy old dresses to make a polished new prom look? How about Emma Stone in Cruel squint over a sewing machine to make the puffiest 20-foot dress from scraps of fabric? Of course, we also have the classic rags to riches, the swish of a wand transformation into Cinderella, and Julie Andrews cutting the curtains to dress the von Trapp family The sound of music. Clothing transformations have always existed. And no matter what you think of the pink prom dress that Ringwalds(ick) character wore, watching her measure up old fabric and breathe new life into it, many of us at least thought about pulling out a kit sewing.

But these days, the revered vision of chopping and creating doesn’t evoke the same excitement and applause, at least not on TikTok. The difference is that in those famous before and after videos, the front dress is often labeled as vintage fashion holier than thou. Take TikToker Kiana Bonollos viral birthday dress. The modeler created a three-part series on recycling the dusty pink polyester lace dress her grandmother wore to her mother’s wedding in 1991 into a spicier, sheer ensemble with black fringe and a bodice. But what should have been a harmless and fun project of simple reuse, reuse and recycling has quickly become an online hate magnet.

The first video has 22.4 million views and over 1,300 comments with people talking about how Bonollo destroyed his grandmother’s legacy. Other comments include You ruined a gorgeous vintage dress for a see-through piece you could buy, It’s a crime, and more intense reviews like It makes my blood boil. Wow. The 24-year-old TikToker made a response video revealing that her grandmother had passed on a bunch of similar-looking lace dresses for Bonollos’ sewing projects to ensure the pieces didn’t just gather dust or rot.

As with most things on TikTok, more than one creator has been affected by aggressive attempts to preserve vintage fashion in its absolute, pristine state. A few weeks after Bonollo posted his videos, New York-based actor Kelley Heyer posted a TikTok revisiting a vintage dress from the 70s this hut bought on eBay, like Bonollo, to make a birthday outfit. Heyer had deepened the neckline of the puffy baby blue organza dress (to resemble Daphne Bridgerton’s Regency style), shortened its hemline and replaced the floral lace with turquoise glass beads. Again, vintage fashion keepers arrived in droves and with surprisingly similar feedback.

After TikTok, these two cases found fame on TwitterOr users were confused that people would scold others for reusing clothes in a world where people buy less. In an age of campaigning for sustainability and making a conscious effort to increase the lifespan of clothing, what about all the fuss to protect old dresses as if they were artifacts?

People have a more emotional attachment to clothing than to other forms of material culture because of its closeness to the body, says Amber Butchart, fashion historian and curator. We have a very visceral relationship with him. However, she points out that remodeling an outfit only adds to the history of clothing, and the passionate rejection of upcycling is a relatively new behavior. Maybe it’s because they were more likely than ever to romanticize the past. Baby boomers aren’t the only generation craving the simpler days of a bygone era. A younger crop has been through two recessions, a pandemic, and growing worries about climate change, so clinging to things from when things felt better, even if it’s an ugly polyester dress, is strangely comforting.

Danielle Vermeerco-founder and CEO of fashion-saving app Teleport, believes the problem lies in our need for greater awareness of How much vintage clothes we have. It took me three seconds to find a similar dress on the Gem app, and there are hundreds more, she says. Charity shops are inundated with donations of old clothes with more than 85 percent is dumped in landfills because no one buys them. But think about it. If you saw the Bonollos grandmothers’ pink lace dress in a thrift store, would you buy it? Barring a hyper-specific themed party or the rare TikTok video, most of us wouldn’t have any use for the dress in its original condition.

And many of these vintage finds lack strong cultural appeal. They are not Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday Mr. President dress that Kim Kardashian wore. Marilyn’s Dress Was a Well-Documented Piece of History, According to a Fashion Analyst Mandy Lee, who collects Chopova Lowena skirts. I think understanding the rarity of the garment is important but, above all, keeping vintage fashion is a deeply personal decision that only owners can make. In Bonollos’ case, although the dress had sentimental value, her family agreed that its charm would not be lost if it were redesigned. As for Heyers, it was an unclaimed piece waiting to be bought or thrown away.

The more time we chronically spend online, the more powerful visuals influence us. In these TikTok videos, we see vintage dresses being physically cut up (as old scraps of fabric fall to the floor) to become seemingly trendier versions of themselves ready for a ride into a new world. That sounds a lot more honest than scrolling through your activist friends’ Instagram story with boring stats about how much textile waste is created every minute. Studies show that, every 16 seconds, an Eiffel Tower garment size is relegated to the landfill. So, by all means, chop, chop.