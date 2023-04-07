Duke is set for showdown with North Carolina No. 13





Game 21 Duke against [13] North Carolina Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Show|Live results DURHAM Men’s Tennis No. 16 Duke is set for its third consecutive top-25 match when it takes on No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. Duke is coming off a 2-0 weekend in which it beat No. 16 Wake Forest and No. 23 NC State. North Carolina went 1-1 against those opponents last weekend. For the second consecutive week, the Blue Devil tandem of seniorsGarrett Johnsand freshmanPedro Rodengarnered ACC Doubles Team of the Week nods, while Rodenas also received solo accolades as Conference Player of the Week. The duo also feature in the latest singles action rankings. Johns took 19th position, while Rodenas came in 85th. Johns holds a dual 11-8 overall record on Duke’s top court and is 6-7 against nationally ranked opponents so far this season. Rodenas leads the team with a double record of 18-2, including a 9-0 record on court two. The native of Madrid, Spain is 4-3 against ranked opponents and is 8-1 in conference play in his first season. In doubles, the pair are ranked No. 32 after posting a 12-2 record in the doubles match. They are 5-0 in ACC play and on the top court, are 2-0 against nationally ranked opponents and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The senior duo ofMichael HellerAndAndrew Zhangclose behind at No. 45. Heller and Zhang hold a 7-5 doubles record this season. HISTORY WITH NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA Saturday’s contest will be the 135th all-time meeting between the two programs with the Tar Heels holding the series advantage 93-41. Duke won the teams’ last meeting a year ago in thrilling fashion, 5-2. Prior to that, North Carolina had won nine straight meetings between the schools. DISCOVERING THE TAR HEELS North Carolina brings a 15-6 overall record to Saturday’s contest, including a 7-2 mark in ACC play. Three Tar Heels are nationally ranked in singles, while three pairs of doubles teams are also listed. Graduate student Ryan Seggerman leads North Carolina, earning 30th place, while grad students Brian Cernoch and Karl Poling are ranked No. 47 and No. 113, respectively. In doubles, Seggerman teams up with Casey Kania as a sophomore as a No. 14 ranked team, while he also holds a No. 42 ranking with Cernoch. Freshman Benjamin Kittay and Cernoch, when paired, are listed at No. 46. FOLLOWING The Blue Devils host Miami and Florida State at Ambler Tennis Stadium for their regular season weekend finale on April 14 and 16, respectively. Duke hosts the Hurricanes Friday at 5 p.m. before hosting the Seminoles Sunday at noon. Both competitions will be Royal Blue matches. #Good week

