Kyle Larson wins his own race in thrilling fashion at Volunteer Speedway
Kyle Larson emerged victorious in a thrilling battle with Jonathan Davenport to win the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge on Thursday night at Volunteer Speedway. Larson, who was a co-promoter of the event with FloRacing, kept the $20,000 winner’s check for himself after winning the race.
Larson and Davenport traded leads several times during the 50-lap streak while putting fans on their feet on the dirt track at Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Larson retook the lead from Davenport for the final time with 14 laps to go after launching a huge slide into the first corner. From there, Larson pounded the boards and drove his car to victory lane with a flat left rear tire.
Dale McDowell smashed his way through Davenport on the closing laps to steal second place. Defending winner Mike Marlar and Chris Madded round out the top five.
NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe have accepted the promoter’s provisionals to start the race. They finished the race 16th and 18th respectively.
live now April 6, 22:30 UTC
Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge 2023 at Volunteer Speedway
Kyle Larson winning quote
I think with Jonathan in front of me, it makes me want to win even more because he’s so good. What a hell of a race there. All of the late model races I’ve been in this year are crazy and fun.”
Kyle Larson Late Models Challenge Highlights
Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge Feature Results
|
1
|
6
|
Kyle Larson
|
2
|
17m
|
Dale McDowell
|
3
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
4
|
157
|
mike marlar
|
5
|
44
|
chris madden
|
6
|
1
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
7
|
7
|
Ricky Weiss
|
8
|
83
|
jensen ford
|
9
|
24D
|
Michael Brown
|
ten
|
76
|
Brandon Overton
|
11
|
79
|
Ross Bailes
|
12
|
99
|
Cameron Marlar
|
13
|
96v
|
English tanner
|
14
|
55
|
Benji Hicks
|
15
|
31
|
Tyler Millwood
|
16
|
76b
|
Kyle Busch
|
17
|
18D
|
Daulton Wilson
|
18
|
14
|
Chasing Briscoe
|
19
|
101
|
Trent Forest
|
20
|
109
|
Eli Beets
|
21
|
1T
|
Tyler Erbe
|
22
|
20
|
jimmy owen
|
23
|
16
|
Sam Seawright
|
24
|
20RT
|
Ricky Thornton, Jr.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.floracing.com/articles/10856481-kyle-larson-wins-his-own-race-in-thrilling-fashion-at-volunteer-speedway
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
