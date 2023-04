Kyle Larson wins his own race in thrilling fashion at Volunteer Speedway

Kyle Larson emerged victorious in a thrilling battle with Jonathan Davenport to win the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge on Thursday night at Volunteer Speedway. Larson, who was a co-promoter of the event with FloRacing, kept the $20,000 winner’s check for himself after winning the race. Larson and Davenport traded leads several times during the 50-lap streak while putting fans on their feet on the dirt track at Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Larson retook the lead from Davenport for the final time with 14 laps to go after launching a huge slide into the first corner. From there, Larson pounded the boards and drove his car to victory lane with a flat left rear tire. Dale McDowell smashed his way through Davenport on the closing laps to steal second place. Defending winner Mike Marlar and Chris Madded round out the top five. NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe have accepted the promoter’s provisionals to start the race. They finished the race 16th and 18th respectively. live now April 6, 22:30 UTC Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge 2023 at Volunteer Speedway

Kyle Larson winning quote I think with Jonathan in front of me, it makes me want to win even more because he’s so good. What a hell of a race there. All of the late model races I’ve been in this year are crazy and fun.” Kyle Larson Late Models Challenge Highlights Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge Feature Results 1 6 Kyle Larson 2 17m Dale McDowell 3 49 Jonathan Davenport 4 157 mike marlar 5 44 chris madden 6 1 Hudson O’Neal 7 7 Ricky Weiss 8 83 jensen ford 9 24D Michael Brown ten 76 Brandon Overton 11 79 Ross Bailes 12 99 Cameron Marlar 13 96v English tanner 14 55 Benji Hicks 15 31 Tyler Millwood 16 76b Kyle Busch 17 18D Daulton Wilson 18 14 Chasing Briscoe 19 101 Trent Forest 20 109 Eli Beets 21 1T Tyler Erbe 22 20 jimmy owen 23 16 Sam Seawright 24 20RT Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.floracing.com/articles/10856481-kyle-larson-wins-his-own-race-in-thrilling-fashion-at-volunteer-speedway

