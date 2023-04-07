Ariana Madix to Princess Diana

Hell has no fury like a despised woman.

One summer evening in 1994, Princess Diana stepped out for the Serpentine Gallery Party in London, wearing an off-the-shoulder LBD by Christina Stambolian; that same evening, Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles on national television.

The late royal’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ didn’t just grab headlines, it spawned an entire category of celebrity fashion.

In the years since, celebrity women ranging from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix to model Gisele Bndchen have deliberately selected statement styles for post-breakup public outings, boldly telegraphing their composure and confidence. in the face of romantic turmoil.

While these dresses can differ dramatically in color, length, and silhouette, they all tend to show off a lot of skin to better show an ex what they’re missing, of course.

Below is a look at some of the stars who have turned revenge dressing into an art form.

princess diana

Getty Images

While her estranged husband opened up about his infidelities to an audience of millions, the Princess of Wales let her infamous mini Christina Stambolian do the talking at the 1994 Serpentine Gallery Party.

[Diana] chose not to act out the scene as Odette, innocent in white, Stambolian previously told the press, according to Tina Brown’s book “The Diana Chronicles.”

She was clearly angry. She played it like Odile, in black. She wore bright red nail polish, which we had never seen her do before. She said: Let’s be naughty tonight!

The princess’s former stylist, Anna Harvey, once told Vogue that the style sat in her closet for several years, having been deemed too daring until that evening.

She wanted to look like a million bucks, Harvey said. And she did.

Ariana Madix

Well done/Instagram

After it was announced in March 2023 that the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star’s longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval had embarked on a months-long affair with their close friend Raquel Leviss, Madix swore her look for Bravo’s season 10 reunion would make her ex’s “eyes bleed.”

And she certainly kept her promise by choosing a scorching Mnot outfit consisting of a cropped jacket and matching cutout skirt that showed off her amazing abs and proved she was prettier and cooler than her co-stars.

Gisele Bundchen

SplashNews.com

Weeks after she and NFL great Tom Brady announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage in 2022, Bndchen looked stunning at jewelry brand Vivara’s anniversary party in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Wearing a shimmering metallic dress by local designer Reinaldo Loureno, the newly single model looked better than ever.

Olivia Wilde

MovieMagic

Don’t worry about her, honey. Following her split from Harry Styles in 2022, the actress-turned-director dazzled at the People’s Choice Awards in a sheer black lace Dior dress with peekaboo briefs, a wide belt and no bra.

Later, Wilde poked fun at her risque look, joking that she only “sort of dressed up” for the big night.

Mariah Carey

Ron Davis

The Grammy winner gave us another reason to be “so obsessed” with her at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, where she arrived wearing a sexy black bra and matching slit skirt.

At the time, Carey had just announced her split from husband (and former Sony CEO) Tommy Mottola. In her 2020 memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ the superstar wrote that Mottola exercised crippling control over her during their relationship and that their marriage “nearly choked me to death” before he left.

Call it emancipation through fashion.

Jennifer Lopez

MovieMagic

When J.Lo and Ben Affleck first got engaged in 2002, they never made it down the aisle. And just three days after the stars announced they had split in 2004, Lopez looked stunning and beaming at the Golden Globes in an orange Grecian-style dress by Michael Kors.

Luckily, Bennifer finally got his happy ending nearly two decades later.

Elizabeth Hurley

WireImage

Hugh who? After splitting from longtime love Hugh Grant in 2000, the ‘Bedazzled’ beauty bonded with her cheating ex by slipping into a stunning champagne-colored Valentino dress with a plunging neckline at an event hosted by the famous creator.

We’ll toast to that.

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images for W magazine

A month after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, the ‘My Body’ author attended W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in a sheer, sparkly fishnet dress by Tory Burch that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Styled with little visible lingerie, her almost bare look sent a clear message to her ex. No “blurred lines” here!

Bella Hadid

Getty Images

After Hadid and The Weeknd split (for the first of many times) in 2016, the “Blinding Lights” singer began dating Selena Gomez, with the new couple making their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala.

But Hadid might have stolen the show on the same steps, showing up in a sheer, form-fitting Alexander Wang jumpsuit with a dangerously low back. Eat your heart, Abel!

Reese Witherspoon

Getty Images

In her first red carpet appearance since her separation from Ryan Phillippethe “Legally Blonde” beauty looked like a walking ray of sunshine at the 2007 Golden Globes in this unforgettable yellow design by Olivier Theyskens for Nina Ricci.

Getting over a breakup what, like it’s hard?

Julia Fox

Getty Images

Sure, Fox’s whirlwind romance with Kanye West didn’t last long, the duo dated for around six weeks in early 2022, but still, when the “Uncut Gems” muse made her runway debut for LaQuan Smith Just hours after their breakup made headlines, it was impossible to deny that she was dressed for revenge.

Sneaking down the runway in a black dress covered in curve-flattering cutouts, the actress showed the fashion world she could hold her own as a style star, with or without a famous rapper on her arm.