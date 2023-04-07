Fear of God tops fashion IP 100 list as Rihanna makes TOP5 debut





Fashion swap launches 2022 Fashion IP 100 and 2022 Global Fashion IP White Paper NEW YORK, April 07, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fashion Exchange has officially published its 2022 White Paper on Intellectual Property in the World of Fashion: Old World and New World: fashion consumption in China in 2022as well as the Fashion IP 100 2022 produced in partnership with CBNData. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005803/en/ Fear of God tops the Fashion IP 100 list as Rihanna makes her TOP5 debut (Photo: Business Wire) The Fashion IP 100 2022 is ranked based on the FX INDEX data rating system and online consumer data from Alibaba platforms. Considering consumer influencer data from CBNDatas, popularity on top 3 social media platforms (Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Tik Tok) and Baidu index, nearly 400 fashion IPs across the world have been quantitatively evaluated. The end result identified 100 IP addresses with the best overall performance in the Chinese market in 2022. According to 2022 IP Mode 100, Fear of God, the dark horse of the 2021 list, tops the 2022 list. His ESSENTIALS broadcast line rose to No. 2 on the list. This is also the first time that 2 of the top 3 fashion IPs have come from the same founder in the last 4 four years since the list was launched. The TOP10 ranking is undergoing a major overhaul. Rihanna (Fenty) makes her debut in the TOP5. ISSEY MIYAKE, Justin Bieber (Drew House), Bai Jingting (Goodbai) and Alexander Wang all made their TOP10 debuts. From a regional perspective: The dynamic design of Asia hits Europe and America. There were 17 new entrants from Asia on the 2022 list, nearly double the number of new entrants from North America and Europe combined. Fashion IPs in China are exploding by 100%. China overtook Japan for the first time as the country with the second most trending IP addresses in the global list. Of the 11 countries, Chinese fashion IPs on the list increased from 12 in 2021 to 24 in 2022, a 100% increase. The story continues Fashion Exchanges 2022 Global Fashion IP White Paper, on the theme “Old World and New World: fashion consumption in China in 2022“, presents an exploration and observation of changes in China’s fashion consumption amid the complex macroeconomic and social development structural processes, after suffering from the pandemic for three years. Through clear information on the consumption landscape industry in China, 10 best global collaboration case studies and 10 fashion IPs to watch in 2023, the white paper aims to help brands and companies find entry points and partners for fashion collaborations. high quality. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005803/en/ contacts kris zhang

