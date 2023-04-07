Kelly Ripa dons low-cut white silk dress for Variety’s Women Of Power issue





After announcing exciting career newsKelly Ripa, 52, shocked fans with her ageless appearance in a Variety pull. She is the first of five front cover stars Varietys The power of women. The talk show host touched on a plethora of topics including not having a permanent position Live! office for three years and being sidelined in a janitorial closet, fair pay, his co-host Ryan Seacrest, fight to be heard, and more. For the number, she wore a low-cut silky white dress by designer Jason Wu. We can’t believe how beautiful she looks! LEARN MORE: We can’t believe Kelly Ripa managed to wear this high slit dress on live TV. How did the censors miss this? Kelly Ripa wears a plunging silk dress by Jason Wu on the cover of Variety Variety announced that Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, Kelly Ripa and Michaela Ja Rodriguez would be on their cover for their Power of Women issue, which is an annual issue that celebrates those who give back, putting the needs of others before owning them . It was released on Wednesday, March 29, and the event, in partnership with Lifetime, celebrated the winners in New York City on Tuesday, April 4. We are thrilled to gather in New York to salute those who make a difference and amplify the vital nonprofits championed by this year’s honorees, said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Group CEO and Publisher, Variety. We are also grateful to Lifetime for their enduring support and partnership with the Varietys tentpole Power of Women event. We look forward to collaborating again to make this special franchise a successful gathering for all. For her cover, Kelly donned a beautifully simple sleeveless white satin maxi dress with a plunging neckline by designer Jason Wu. She also wore a playful black satin dress with a high slit and puff sleeves. As for accessories, the talk show host complemented her ivory dress with a plethora of silver jewelry, including a diamond ring and diamond earrings. The story continues Her nails are particularly stylish. She opted for a shimmering pale white manicure that reminds us pearl nail trend. For makeup, Kelly opted for pale smokey eyeshadow, a nude lip, heavy mascara and just a hint of bronzer to highlight her flawless cheekbones. She styled her signature blonde hair in light curls parted in the middle. Fan Comments When the All my children the actress posted the cover to his Instagram, Kellys fans filled the comments with praise. One person wrote, you are a boss! while another commented, This is so chic, and a third chimed in, My favorite power woman, with a heart-eyed emoji. Another commenter raved, So well deserved, We agree!

