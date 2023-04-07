Fashion
Bugatchi’s OoohCotton shirt is the future of menswear
We have collectively shifted the dress standard, and it’s time to celebrate. We are lucky to live in the era of maximum comfort in fashion. After spending two years in tracksuits at home, it seems we’ve decided en masse not to give up the comfort we’ve grown accustomed to.
In menswear, this evolution has generally gone in the high-low direction of mixing loungewear like sweatpants and hoodies with more formal styles including blazers and loafers. This look set the overall mood for menswear in 2022, but 2022 is over and it’s time to take the next step in comfort-focused fashion. Fortunately, Bugatchi is ahead of the curve and has already designed the perfect fabric, cut into the perfect shirt, for this next generation of dressing.
The textile of this expertly tested shirt is Bugatchis exclusive OoohCotton fabric, a blend of 92% cotton and 8% elastane with amazing properties. OoohCotton is doubly mercerized, which means the cotton has twice has undergone a special process to improve its strength, durability and ability to absorb and retain dyes. The result is a cotton fabric with a slight luster and a silky feel; Plus, it’s machine washable and wrinkle-resistant. This mercerized cotton is then woven with spandex to give OoohCotton flexibility comparable to workout gear.
Bugatchi took this fabric and turned it into a snug fit fabric OoohCotton shirt, completely redefining what a men’s button-down shirt can do. At first glance, the OoohCotton shirt doesn’t look much different from any respectable bespoke shirt. There is a slightly pointed collar which is wide enough to support the wider ties which are back in fashion. A French placket and no pockets for a very clean front. The curved hem is long enough to stay tucked in, but short enough to look great when untucked. And the single-ply notched cuff has two buttons for an optimal fit.
You see, Bugatchi didn’t have to reinvent the wheel with the OoohCotton shirt design, because the OoohCotton fabric does all the heavy lifting. In fact, making a shirt that looks like a traditional tailored shirt was the whole point. It’s a well-established fact that nothing looks better on a man than a perfectly fitted shirt. The OoohCotton shirt mitigated its one flaw, that restrictive feel. It’s the next and best step in comfortable menswear, as it allows the wearer to re-dress in formal, semi-formal, and refined business attire while maintaining that athleisure feel.
It all sounds familiar, I’m sure. Fashion brands have been making bespoke shirts from innovative fabrics for over a decade, most of them are clear impostors to the real thing. That’s why Bugatchi’s real magic trick was to make the OoohCotton shirt indistinguishable to the naked eye from a traditional 100% cotton shirt. Really, it doesn’t matter how they do it, only that they did it.
To test the properties attributed to the OoohCotton shirt, I decided to wear it for a full day in the home office. After my first shock at seeing myself in a French button-down shirt on a day when I had no particular reason to leave the house, I quickly relaxed into a confident ease. The OoohCotton shirt looks like a well-made traditional shirt, which is to say, it looks really good. There’s a certain irreplaceable swagger that comes with wearing a nice shirt. I missed that feeling, at least for me, ever since I started spending most of my time in loungewear over the past few years.
After this pleasant start to the working day, I carried on as usual. Most of it was spent in my home office, on my computer. There were a few breaks to put away my children’s laundry, appease my cats’ demands for attention, and eat lunch. By the time of the first break, I had completely forgotten that I was wearing a formal shirt. The OoohCotton lives up to the hype, it’s so light and soft you forget it’s on your body. My range of motion was so unrestricted that I never rolled up my sleeves at any time during the day.
When my experiment reached its intended conclusion, I decided that I was not going to take my OoohCotton shirt off. I couldn’t think of anything more comfortable to put on, and I wanted to see my wife’s reaction when I wore a seersucker shirt and pants when she got home. Predictably, she was confused, so I explained to her that this was the future of high comfort in menswear. Bugatchi brought the bespoke shirt into the era of comfort-oriented fashion.
And my wife? She told me I looked great but had to start cooking dinner.
Business style editor
Brad is a contributing style commerce editor. After a decade working for menswear brands including J.Crew and Ralph Lauren, Brad transitioned from selling fashion to writing about it. His lyrics have appeared in Huckberry, Heddels and The Manual.
