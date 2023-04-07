Fashion Supply Chain Transparency Takes Center Stage

VP, Strategic Accounts at CGS. Committed to strategy and initiatives surrounding traceability, sustainability and ESG performance.

Major fashion brands and retailers require product chain-of-custody documentation from suppliers at every level by collecting transactional data as raw materials are transformed into finished goods. Additionally, new laws are in the works to mandate greater environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, documentation and monitoring.

Failure on the ESG front can result in seized shipments, lost sales and deteriorating customer relationships. On the other hand, strong ESG compliance provides opportunities to grow sales, profits and trust between business partners and with consumers.

Fashion companies need verifiable evidence that ESG-compliant supply chains extend far beyond Tier 1 suppliers and their closest business partners. The apparel industry is a canary in the coal mine as businesses, governments and consumers demand transparency in working conditions, factories and the processes behind products.

Building and proving ESG-compliant supply chains is not an overnight activity, so now is the time to act. Many companies are. ESG initiatives moved from sixth to second growth opportunity and seventh to second improvement priority among 350 apparel and consumer goods professionals queried by CGS (paywall) in the last quarter of 2022. Eighty-seven percent of CGS survey respondents said supply chain visibility is a top challenge they face. A Survey commissioned by Ernst & Young of Fortune 1000 C-suite leaders found that 100% of respondents said sustainability and social compliance are important to the success of their business.

Drivers behind the new requirements

When the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, issued the ESG report as a requirement for doing business, suppliers paid attention. In a May 2022 presentation, Walmart clarified how its suppliers are responsible for meeting its environmental and social standards throughout their extended supply chains, including subcontractors and upstream processors of components and raw materials. Walmart suppliers must document each supplier and their physical location at each step of the chain of custody.

Sustainability and social responsibility are not new concerns for large retailers or the fashion industry. The 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire in Manhattan sparked workplace safety reform. In the 90s, the El Monte, California, sweatshop raid And Kathie Lee Gifford clothing line scandal leads to higher standards of corporate social responsibility. THE 2013 Rana Plaza collapse in Bangladesh pushed retailers and brands to take greater responsibility for workplace safety and decent wages.

The flashpoint of this decade is the Uyghur forced labor controversy in China. U.S. importers are subject to stringent track and trace rules under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)signed into U.S. law in December 2021 and enforced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) beginning in June 2022. UFLPA disrupted the sourcing and production plans of companies and their suppliers that previously used materials first from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Chinawhich has abundant agricultural and mineral products, including cotton, tomatoes and polysilicon.

Over the past decade, China moved most cotton production to Xinjiang, which accounts for 90% of Chinese cotton, according to the US Department of Agriculture. CBP assumes that goods produced with Xinjiang inputs are made with forced labor. It prohibits entry into the US market unless importers can prove otherwise. Goods are presumed guilty until proven innocent, also known as the presumption of rebuttal.

Other regulations are in preparation. There is New York Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility ActTHE EU climate law and the European Union Directive on Corporate Sustainability Reporting. All future legislation should require chain-of-custody reporting and supply chain mapping. Companies that do not comply face severe penalties and fines.

Best practices for supply chain traceability and ESG reporting

Create a supply chain digital twin. A digital twin is a digital representation of a company’s extended supply network, which identifies suppliers that have a business relationship with each other. It provides verified supplier documentation and chain-of-custody transfers for each finished product. To create one, an importer must collect and maintain information on each supplier whose inputs go into each finished product.

Leverage technology to store, organize and share ESG-related data. Collecting and managing traceability data is a lot of work for suppliers. Without automation, ESG compliance increases costs and reduces efficiency. Spreadsheets are often the first line of attack for supply chain mapping, but they are not a scalable, long-term solution for complex, ever-changing supply chains. They require manual data entry and updates, which increases labor costs and increases the risk of error. It also limits the ability to reuse, cross-reference and analyze data.

Using a cloud-based supply chain visibility platform for ESG data collection enables simpler and more efficient monitoring, collaboration and data sharing among supply chain stakeholders. supply. This is because the information is centralized and there is a single, current version of the truth. Fashion importers avoid redundant efforts when they start researching a collection, onboarding new suppliers, and generating UFLPSA compliance reports.

Deepen the digital transformation of supply chain processes. Beyond creating digital twins and supply chain mapping, ESG initiatives open the door to deeper supply chain digitalization and connectivity. Walmart, for its part, expects suppliers to submit a production record, including the quantity of units produced or processed by each supplier in the manufacturing process. Shop floor control technologies, also known as production management or contractor management systems, provide visibility into factory data such as operator compensation and productivity and production of the production line.

Governments, consumers and investors are increasing the pressure on fashion companies to show verifiable evidence of ESG compliance at every stage of their supply chains. Other industries face similar pressures. By prioritizing supply chain traceability and leveraging automation to manage ESG data, companies have the opportunity to achieve supply chain transparency without sacrificing their bottom line and timeline. of placing on the market.

