Audrey, youngest daughter of Tim McGraw, stuns in a red lace dress





Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’sYoungest daughter Audrey, 21, is sure to turn heads. The gifted star recently took to Instagram to post a captivating new photo of herself slipping on a red lace dress while kneeling on a bed. Fans were quick to rave about the photo, with one commenting, “Gorgeous.” Another fan noted her resemblance to her mother, Faith, exclaiming, “You look like your mom.” This follows the stunning photo of Audrey shared recently fromin his apartment in New York,where she appeared stylish in a black and white image wearing a polka dot dress while arranging her long brunette locks. Audrey has resided in New York since 2021, when she became the last of the McGraw siblings to leave the family nest. ©Instagram Audrey stuns in polka dot dress Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Audrey shared a close bond with her famous parents and older sisters, Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 24. Tim and Faith often visit Audrey and Gracie, who also live in New York. Although the McGraw sisters kept a low profile during their youth, they occasionally accompanied their renowned parents to high-profile red carpet events, such as the Time 100 Gala in 2015. In 2016, Maggie even had the chance to meet Prince Harry when she attended the Invictus Games reception with her father. MORE:Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Shares Incredible Image Inside NYC Apartment READ:Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Audrey McGraw Looks Fabulous in Unfiltered Beach Vacation Photos Tim McGraw reveals a sweet surprise for his daughters While Tim and Faith remain relatively private regarding their family life, Tim once expressed his pride in his daughters — and the bittersweet emotions of becoming an empty nest — during an interview with People. He shared, “You used to wake up, take the kids to school, go to softball, basketball, cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden it’s gone when your last part.” Commenting on their rugged personalities, the country music legend said: “We’ve raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. I’m so grateful for their normality and grounding and respect for themselves and for the others. “ MORE:Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Daughters Share Photos Inside Spectacular Home MORE:Faith Hill’s Unexpected Response to Tim McGraw’s Marriage Proposal Sparks Major Backlash He continued, “It makes me feel like we did a pretty decent job, especially mum.” Tim also opened up about his family dynamic during a chat with Country Countdown USA, saying, “I’m the oldest in the family. Faith has four kids. I just do what mom says.” Tim highlighted his children’s close bond, saying: “Anyone who has more than one child knows they are so different. They are so individual. But they are all very close and supportive of each other. They miss each other when they’re not there, but they also want their sister to experience life.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

