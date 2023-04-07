Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, looks so toned in her snakeskin dress





Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just shared another iconic throwback photo on social media and fans are loving it.

In the photo, the actress shows off her toned arms in a snakeskin print bodycon dress.

She used the photo as an opportunity to joke about the days she #Humpday. With Jamie Lee Curtis fresh off her 2023 Oscar win, we decided it was time to give the 64-year-old actress another accolade by crowning her the queen of throwback photos. Whether she’s reminiscing about her it-girl horror movie years with a spooky bathtub throwback photo or posting steamy swimsuit throwback photos, Curtis always knows what her fans want to see. Now, in her most recent throwback, she poses outside in a snakeskin-print bodycon dress that shows off her super-toned arms. In the snap, the star posed for the camera with one leg forward, wearing minimal jewelry and a short bob with brown hair. She took the opportunity to joke about her appearance in legend: A #whenihadawaistline line for today! #humpday, she wrote. Fans had some thoughts on the Curtis legend. Waistlines are overstated, one fan commented while another added: Beautiful then and now! Even fellow actor John Stamos (who starred in Scream Queens with Curtis) dropped a singular emoji. You are the epitome of REAL beauty, added another fan. Thank you for being that woman and for encouraging others, myself included, to be authentic ourselves. And in his last film Everything everywhere all at once (for which she won an Oscar), she made it a point not to hide her body for the role. After the film started, Curtis posted a instagram pic of his character discussing the industry of covering things up. My instruction to everyone was: I want there to be no hiding of anything. I’ve been sucking my belly since I was 11, when you start being aware of boys and bodies, and jeans are super tight, she captioned the photo. I very specifically decided to let go and release all the muscles I had and used to clench to hide reality. It was my goal. Fans also loved this post. At 67 I needed a reminder and thank you for that! a fan wrote. Another added Please keep it real. You are my model. Curtis is all about body positivity, but she’s also expressed her pro-aging mentality. The actress even used one of her most recent throwback photos to discuss sexuality and aging while showcasing a prequel AARP magazine cover where she posed topless at age 50. I don’t have a second of anxiety about turning 50, Curtis said AARP for the problem. I want to be older. I actually think there’s an incredible amount of self-knowledge that comes with getting older. I feel much better now than when I was 20. I’m stronger, I’m smarter in every way, I’m so much less crazy than I was then. We love having Curtis as a role model for all things aging, body positivity, beauty and beyond, and we can’t wait to see his next throwback photo and words of wisdom. Deputy Editor Shannen Zitz is associate editor at Prevention, where she covers all things lifestyle, wellness, beauty and relationships. Previously an editorial assistant at Prevention, she graduated from the State University of New York at Cortland with a bachelor’s degree in English. If she’s not reading or writing, you can probably find her frequenting the skincare and makeup forums on Reddit or hogging the squat rack at the gym.

