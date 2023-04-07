Love Is Blind Recap, Season 4, Episodes 9-11

Love is blind Week 3 (episodes 9-11) Season 4

Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Weddings are getting closer and closer Nick and Vanessa just made one of their three mandatory appearances to help the candidates shop for their wedding outfits and yet the couples seem to be making up more trouble every day. Micah and Paul can’t decide on a place to live. Bliss’ dad would rather throw Zack in Puget Sound than spend another minute discussing prison reform. Kwame responds to each potential problem by (a) laughing or (b) saying an iteration ofbaby baby. Brett and Tiffany shed a single tear. Let’s go inside.

We have to start with Jackie and Marshall, who won’t even go down the aisle. After the party, Marshall demands answers, but Jackie claims she’s too tired to discuss it. You know what she’s not too tired to do? Meet Josh instead of attending the obligatory group wedding dress shopping! He no longer articulates his words, but still gives off the impression that he could, at any time, quote Machine Gun Kelly to describe his feelings. She reveals that her nipples got hard at the party when she first heard his voice and was it because of the decibel he was talking to? ‘Cause there’s no way she found Josh drunk calling himself Mr. Steal Yo Girlsexy. It all ends with him telling Jackie that he wants to be together, and Jackie admits she chose poorly and wants to date him now. They end this date with a kiss, and did I just witness CHEATING?? I know the rules on this show are fuzzy, but I’m 90% sure she’s still engaged to Marshall. We focused on Irina, but maybe Jackie was the bad guy this whole time. It’s an essential law of nature: a bad girl falls, another must get up to take her place.

On the other side of town, Marshalls has her suit adjusted while her fiancé causes deep trust issues that will affect her for the rest of her life. Tiffany (aka Deep Tiff) leaks the information that Jackies doesn’t even try on wedding dresses with others, and Marshall leaves. Woodward and Bernstein wish they had Tiffany’s investigative skills.

A few days later, Jackie tells Marshall that yes, Shell is dating Josh, and no, you can’t even get your ring back because it was a gift from the production for providing drama. In a confessional afterwards, she says she doesn’t even know if Shell is dating Josh and that she probably needs to do some personal work. At least she’s self-aware! After that, Jackie completely disappears. I need this meeting like I need water. And poor, poor Marshall. Obviously he wasn’t perfect, but no one deserves to be fucked by a man whose favorite show is probablyOffice. At least hell probably has thousands of women in his DMs hoping to taste his raspberry compote.

Meanwhile, Micah and Paul once again ignore Kwame’s problem. Scratch that; maybe it’s not Kwame’s problem, it’s just a problem of not loving each other so much. Many of their statements are not positive, they don’t talk about what the other person adds to their life, how much they are afraid of losing themselves. It’s the kind of relationship that would fall apart after a year in the real world, but everything accelerated in theLove is blindtimeline, even the complacent step. Side note: Do we really think Micah, of all people, would appreciate a hand-forged wedding band? She admitted to only keeping a fortieth of her clothes in Seattle. I really hope she means 40% because I can’t imagine how big that apartment in Arizona really is.

Zack and Bliss honestly don’t look much better. They meet Zacks’ family, who are supportive of this because Bliss is absolutely out of her league, and Bliss’ mom and sister, who are supportive of this because they seem to be such supportive and kind people. Blisss’ mom said that she would also be Zack’s mom). But everything turns to shit when he meets Bliss’ father, who can’t stand that Zack isn’t a mini version of him. He doesn’t care that Zack is passionate about criminal justice reform (Okay, Zack! I see you!); why the hell can’t he play golf or catch a fucking fish? The rest of the family sits there in silence as Bliss’ dad berates anything and everything in sight: this process, Bliss and her sisters taste men, Zacks tiny little baby hands (probably). Bliss’ little sister guards her airmen the whole time, making this conversation feel like a police interrogation. State vs. Goytowski ends in a draw. This has clearly happened before, so maybe Bliss won’t care what her dad thinks. And, given all his family issues, maybe Zack won’t care that Bliss’ dad would rather she marry an ocean creature. Vegas has odds of +12,000.

Even Tiffany and Brett are feeling the stress of wearing this season. During one scene, Tiffany is crying because of all the wedding planning, and I’m sorry last week for accusing you of not planning this event, Tiffany! But don’t worry, Brett takes her on a seaplane to make her feel better and surprises her with a series of engagement photos that I thought were AI-generated, but he actually took himself- even. They meet her friends, her adorable dad and her brother, and everyone likes each other, and Tiffany loves Anguss hair. Thank goodness because I don’t think we can handle an ounce of negativity in their story given everything that’s going on in these episodes.

Finally, the Chelsea and Kwames issues continue to pile up. There’s a scene in a half-empty store where Chelsea keeps saying things like I’m having so much fun with you! while Kwame keeps saying things like you’re too confrontational. I’m sorry, if anything, Chelseas are not confrontationalenoughbecause Kwame, you weren’t flirting with Micahlast night? This is what she should confront you with! They take a brief break from their arguing to eat the chocolate-covered strawberries from the half-empty stores, but Kwame continues to refuse them, probably because he’s the kind of guy who counts macros. He then brings up once again the subject of Portland and its beloved running track, and Kwame, I don’t know how to tell you people in Seattle run too.

There’s also the matter of Kwames’ mom, who we haven’t seen or heard from, but who haunts this series like a particularly stubborn ghost. When she picks up the phone, we can’t hear her, either because she clearly hasn’t signed the filming permit or because it’s an elaborate prank by Kwame to get out of her marriage. In one particularly heartbreaking scene, he tells Chelsea that she can’t take his last name until her mother gives them permission. For someone who claims to be an independent adult who has gotten rid of mommy issues, mommy issues are definitely in the room with us right now.

While she’s certainly not perfect, Chelsea spearheads the couple’s positive moments in these episodes. They meet his (very blonde) extended family, who are extremely supportive and present Kwame with cute drawings. Her and Kwame are doing a boudoir photoshoot, a fantasy she apparently had since childhood, something I can’t say for myself. At the bachelorette party, she is extremely drunk and spits to anyone who listens that their romance was like a beautiful slow dance. On the other side of town, Kwame complains about the high price of Seattle. At this point, even his only friend is like,Dude, marry her now; you never do better than that!!

Finally, its time for weddings; naturally, its pouring rain. I don’t know who hosted an outdoor ceremony in Seattle. Chelsea is in the middle of a marital fantasy: she can’t stop crying for her flowers, her family and her friends. Everything is pink, and everything is wonderful. Meanwhile, Kwame says he plans to book a flight to Vegas. I’m so sick of his shenanigans! WHY DID YOU EVEN GO TO THIS SHOW IF YOU DON’T TAKE IT SERIOUSLY!! Fortunately, his siblings Jerry and Barbara arrive and save the day. Barb (wearing a gorgeous orange dress) basically tells him to kick his ass if he says no at the altar. She even gives Chelsea a clutch bag decorated with Kente fabric, which brings her to tears even more. WHERE WAS BARB BEFORE THIS? ! We needed her in the modules and at every group event after that. Bring her to the meeting.

Kwame looks like he’s about to vomit. Chelsea wrote her vows, while he, of course, didn’t. She saysI do. Netflix hits us with the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. Maybe it’s all just a fake complex, just like the existence of Kwames’ mother.

Tiffany and Brett are so well matched that she knows exactly what wedding dress hell looks like.

Zack brings up his shared love with Bliss for owls and I Hope You Dance whenever he gets the chance. Also, his favorite phrase seems to be, Romeo and Juliet didn’t work out for a reason..While it’s a ridiculous sentiment, it may be accurate that both couples have experienced their fair share of misunderstandings and family hatred.

There’s no way to explainLove is blindto your family without looking crazy. They should give them video training like when you start a new job.

Why do we graze Kwames’ house squirrel?

Also, does Kwame have any friends? If so, why haven’t we encountered any? At the fittings, we only meet his Pod Squad friend, Jack, who clearly wasn’t happy with his screen time.

Shelby won’t miss a shoot date or an opportunity to poke fun at Paul.

Is it just me, or are Nick and Vanessa even less involved this season? How are they even going to recognize the candidates in this live meeting?