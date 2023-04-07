Fashion
Low blow on love is blind as bride-to-be skips dress day for date with another man
Choosing a wedding dress a few days before the event would be enough to freak out any bride, but a Love is blind The candidate has just revealed her key to keeping a cool head on clothing shopping day.
Ignore it.
Netflix released three new episodes of its run-to-the-altar series on Friday, and in these, viewers got a chance to see how Jackie Bonds killed time as his brides-to-be picked out their dresses and while the Fiancé Marshall Glaze joined the gentlemen for some costume shopping.
From the menswear venue, a seemingly happy Glaze told a salesman and his pals that he wanted to look like a Black James Bond on the big day. But at the bridal shop, all the talk was about J. Bonds and why she wasn’t there.
Seeing troubling in the making, Tiffany Pennywell texted her, Brett Brown, informing him of the no-show. Brown was quick to pass on the information.
Letting you know, so you don’t get blindsided by anything, Brown told Glaze.
The scene then cuts to Glaze standing sheepishly wearing the bright blue shirt he just picked out for the wedding, to Bonds having a clandestine coffee shop date with the man she didn’t choose during the dating. , Josh Demas.
Demas presented Bonds with a bouquet of red roses and immediately let him know his feelings for her.
It makes me nervous how much I care about you, said the 31-year-old wrestler turned project engineer. Losing you is my biggest regret. I really love you. I want to be together.
Bonds, 27, and Demas had last seen each other at a birthday party for another contestant on the show, which was also the first time they had seen each other, since their previous dates had taken place in the blind dating modules.
So, after hearing him profess his love for her, Bonds chose to confess his first impression on seeing him at the party.
Your voice is so distinctive, like I got so used to it that I knew it was you right away, she told him. All the hair on my body stood on end and my nipple became hard. I was like, oh! It’s Josh.
(Viewing tip: Keep an eye out for the guy sitting at the next table as he pretends not to hear what she said and instead focuses on a distant wall. The world understands you, Café Guy.)
Then, while still not breaking up with Glaze, she told Demas why that relationship didn’t work out.
Marshall is too sensitive for me deep down, she noted. It was the first time that someone loved me and showed me and really translated this to me. I never had this before.
But she wanted more than that. Glazes’ emotionally open, kind, pancake-making approach wasn’t working for her. She wanted him to be more aggressive and direct, things Demas would probably have no problem doing.
How do you think Marshall would feel, Demas asked him the date.
His answer ? I do not care.
That’s when the secret rendezvous made two things clear:
- Bonds and Demas share more sparks than she ever had with Glaze.
- Michée Lussier and Irina Salomonova are no longer in the running for Season 4’s #1 Mean Girl.
The couple ended their meeting with a promise to try out together and a kiss.
Suddenly the camera cut back to Glaze, 27, now sitting outside and saying eerily, I really love her, while complaining that Bonds didn’t have the decency to text her about jumping trying on the dress.
But as he soon learned, that was the least of their problems.
Back at their apartment, Glaze and Bonds came face to face, as she explained everything to him. But it took him a minute to really get his message.
Marshall, I can’t love you, because I’m attracted to Josh, she said bluntly. I just saw Josh, and there’s a certain chemistry.
Glaze didn’t scream. He didn’t walk away. No, asked the mild-mannered marketing manager, what are you telling me right now?
Bonds then put him out of his misery by simply telling him, I don’t want to be with you anymore.
Oh, and she keeps the ring.
