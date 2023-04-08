Taraji P. Hensons Furry Gray Dress by Marc Jacobs is equal parts comfort and luxury





Taraji P. Henson rarely, if ever, avoids a bold fashion moment. You will remember the Empire the actor, who has been in the public eye since the 90s, rocked 14 different outfits (yes, really) while hosting the BET Awards 2022, all of which were incredibly captivating. Maybe you also loved her silver light-reflecting Armani Prive mini at the 2020 American Music Awards. And maybe more recently, on April 6, remember Henson turned heads in a furry gray dress by Marc Jacobs, which was teamed with sky-scraping platform heels, also from the label. Indeed, she literally stepped up her Big Apple-style game. Following his appearance on View, Henson posed for the cameras in the aforementioned super cozy faux fur number. The luxe look originally appeared on the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2023 show. It appears she took style notes on the runway, as Henson wore burgundy platform shoes almost identical to those the model wore in parade. The actors’ over-the-top shoe style is taken from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. Finally, for her approach to beauty, she stunned with an of-the-moment bob haircut and coordinating berry lipstick. The actor worked with the stylist Jason Rembert for her outfit, and it was a major press set because Henson was in town promoting the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after his father who had mental health issues. The association, which the actor founded in 2018, is in partnership with Kate Spade to provide wellness modules at HBCU campuses. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In addition to the Marc Jacobs dress, Henson also wore an equally stunning look on the same day. The tailored outfit, below, featured a black waistcoat, matching wide-leg pants and voluminous puff-sleeved gloves. The statement accessory definitely made the look more fun, as there was no furry texture in sight. She then embellished the neutral ensemble with a super shimmery choker. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Although neither the Hensons Marc Jacobs dress nor its black two-piece look is currently available for sale, you can incorporate similar textures and silhouettes into your own outfits. Instead of looking for a furry dress, which might be hard to find, embrace the look via a fuzzy jacket or bag. Meanwhile, for those who want a polished everyday outfit, opt for the sleek black separates. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

