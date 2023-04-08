More apparel from the Joey Chou collection includes a youth dress and denim jacket at Walt Disney World





More apparel from the new Joey Chou Collection featuring Magic Kingdom icons and characters arrived at Walt Disney World this week. We found youth clothing and a denim jacket in the Magic Kingdom Emporium. Chou is known for his cute Disney artwork, and this series is no exception. The color palette is mostly purple and blue. In addition to clothes, the collection includes kitchen utensils and a pin. Joey Chou Collection Youth Dress – $39.99 This youth fit and flare dress is blue with an allover Disney icon and character design. You might recognize Mickey driving a Jungle Cruise ship, Pluto wearing a cowboy hat, and the dog from Pirates of the Caribbean with a golden key in its mouth. Other icons include the Partners Statue and Cinderella’s Castle. Minnie joins Mickey in a pink teacup on Mad Tea Party. The back of the dress has a keyhole opening with a light pink bow. Joey Chou Youth Tee – $31.99 This soft pink t-shirt is tied at the bottom. In the center is an image depicting Fantasyland, including Cinderella’s Castle in pink and blue, the facade of ‘It’s a Small World’, Mickey and Minnie on Mad Tea Party, and Tinker Bell above. The collar is lined with a blue fabric with fireworks. The back is blank. Joey Chou Youth Polo – $29.99 The youth polo shirt is dark blue, with Mickey riding a Space Mountain rocket on the left breast. Small white stars surround it. The collar is lined with the same fireworks fabric as the shirt above. Joey Chou’s signature is on one of the tags. On the back is an image representing Tomorrowland. Space Mountain is in the center, with Stitch flying ahead in a rocket. Above and behind Space Mountain are space representations of Astro Orbiter and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Joey Chou Braided Tee – $39.99 This dark purple shirt has a braided neckline. It is also lined with fireworks fabric. The shirt is tagless, with Joey Chou’s signature printed on the fabric inside. The image on the front is a similar image to Fantasyland as on the shirt above, but without “it’s a small world”, and Tink is on the other side of the castle. The back is blank. Joey Chou Collection Denim Jacket – $79.99 Finally, this denim jacket is buttoned on the front and has two chest pockets. On the left shoulder are small patches of the Pirates of the Caribbean dog and the partners statue. On the right side, below the pocket, is a patch of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room featuring two of the emcees, Jos and Pierre. An image printed on the back shows Mickey and Pluto on a Walt Disney World Railroad train. In the background are Cinderella’s Castle, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, ‘It’s a Small World’ and Space Mountain. Fireworks go off in the air behind the Magic Kingdom icons. THE the new Joey Chou collection is also available at Disneyland Resort and includes a Loungefly mini backpack and a Fantasyland Spirit jersey. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.

