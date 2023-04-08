Tigers even fashionable series back against Gamecocks





LSU Athletics Photo: LSU Athletics COLOMBIA, South Carolina – Designated hitter Cade Beloso scored a single in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning Friday, lifting top-ranked LSU to an 8-7 win over No. 3 South Carolina at Founders Park. The Tigers trailed, 7-3, going into the eighth inning, but a grand slam from second baseman Gavin Dugas tied the game, and Beloso’s single in the ninth turned out to be the game winner. LSU improved to 26-5 overall, 7-4 in the SEC, while South Carolina fell to 28-4 overall and 9-2 in conference. The loss was South Carolina’s first at home this season. Teams should complete the series Friday night, weather permitting. If the game is played, it will air on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates and air on SEC Network+. LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (2-0) picked up the win as he worked the final 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on a hit with one walk and three strikeouts. “What our guys do best is stick together,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said, “so I’m really not surprised that happened. It’s a testament to them, to both in their abilities and in their hearts That’s why we’re ranked No. 1. What you just saw in this match and the talent that’s why we’re the No. . “ Trailing 7-3 in the eighth, the Tigers scored four runs against South Carolina reliever Cade Austin. Beloso walked to start the inning, and after Austin knocked out first baseman Jared Jones, he walked LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson. Austin then retired receiver Brady Neal, but pinched hitter Brayden Jobert followed with a single to right field, loading the bases. Dugas followed with the grand slam on the first pitch he saw of Austin, scoring his 10th homer of the season. In the ninth, with reliever Eli Jones on the mound for South Carolina, LSU center fielder Dylan Crews started with a walk, and he moved to second on the field by third baseman Tommy White. Beloso followed with a single down the middle to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead. South Carolina put the runners up first and second with two outs late in the ninth, but Guidry fanned pinch hitter Caleb Denny to end the game. Jones (4-1) was charged for the loss as he gave up a run on a hit with one walk and no strikeouts. South Carolina moved to 4-0 in the second set against LSU starter Ty Floyd, but LSU cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth on White’s solo homer and two-run dinger of Thompson. The Gamecocks, however, scored for three runs late in the fifth, with third baseman Talmadge LeCroy’s RBI single underlining the push.

