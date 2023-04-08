Everett to pay $500,000 to settle bikini barista dress code lawsuit





The city of Everett is set to sign a settlement agreement with bikini-clad baristas, ending years of legal back-and-forth over the city’s cafe dress code. “I am pleased that the city undertook this whole process as a way to protect the vulnerable and to support and protect members of our community who were near these stands, and to civilize this as much as possible” , said council member Ben Zarlingo. At Wednesday board meeting. Everett City Council voted unanimously this week to allow the mayor to sign a settlement agreement with a barista stand owner. The settlement pays $500,000 to the owner and baristas, but the city will still enforce certain requirements around coffee stands. The city will change its laws, starting with a rewrite of its barista dress code to align with its existing lewd rules of conduct. An amendment would also require booth owners to post signs with information about sex trafficking, along with resources for victims. RELATED: Court rules Everett’s bikini barista dress code unconstitutional At the council Wednesday meetingAssistant City Attorney Ramsay Rammerman ran through the history of Everett’s barista dress code drama, starting in 2009. “When we had dozens and dozens of complaints from citizens about the stands,” Rammerman told the council. “Our subsequent investigations revealed that the coffee stalls were not just selling coffee, but were selling sex shows, allowing customers to have physical contact with the baristas, we had a problem of men masturbating near booths. It was part of a business model. The booth owner was encouraging this conduct because he also sold Oxycontin to baristas and wanted them to earn tips so they could buy the drug.” This initial investigation resulted in the prosecution of four baristas. Rammerman said the coffee stand owner disappeared and was eventually pronounced dead. Other bikini-clad coffee stands became more cautious after that, Rammerman said. In 2013, a county deputy traded information about business investigations in exchange for sex, helping them avoid the police. Eventually, an investigation determined that two other booth owners were encouraging baristas to engage in sex acts for tips. The investigation also revealed that a barista had been sexually assaulted, and in one case, a stall owner encouraged an underage employee to engage in the behavior. The two café owners were charged and convicted for promoting prostitution and exploiting minors. RELATED: Are baristas in bikinis a Pacific Northwest phenomenon? That history led to Everett’s strict rules on bikini barista stands in 2017, which banned thongs and nipple pasties. Baristas should at least wear tank tops and shorts. Coffee stall owners also had to obtain a license for the operation, which required them to enforce the dress code. The city was sued over the rules. The case bounced between different courts and rulings over the next five years. In 2022, a federal court ruled that Everett’s bikini-clad barista dress code violated the United States Constitution and the Washington Constitution. This decision led the city to the current settlement agreement with the plaintiffs. Learn more about the decision here. Rammerman told the board that the city attorney’s office believed that if the city wanted to challenge the recent ruling in court, the city would win. However, this option carries a costly risk. If the city lost, it would be required to pay $3 million in damages and attorneys’ fees. The $500,000 settlement is the cheapest option. RELATED: Inmate wants barista videos in bikini under graphic cover, City of Everett hits back John O’Brien of KUOW contributed to this report.

