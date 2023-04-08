We represent half of the global fashion industry and they want to stop polluting the planet. But no industry can control itself

The clothing sector is responsible between 2 and 8% of annual global greenhouse gases emissions. As one of the most polluting industries on the planet, it urgently needs to reduce its environmental impacts.

To date, efforts to transition to a more responsible industry are often self-policing. While real commitments have been made to drive impact, it has always been more the result of deep commitments by select brands, retailers and manufacturers to create positive change across the industry.

Voluntary initiatives have made real progress towards a more responsible sector. However, they alone cannot bring about the necessary scale of change. Our own initiative, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) represents approximately half of the global apparel and footwear industry. We know there are brands, retailers and manufacturers that are already going beyond basic standards to reduce their environmental and social impacts, but now we need to see everyone working towards the same ambitious goals.

Regulation is a crucial lever for creating an apparel and footwear industry that protects both people and the planet. Unfortunately, it falls far behind what is required for such a large global industry. But that is changing, and fast.

Green and social regulation is coming for the garment sector. In 2023, we expect momentum to build globally for the widespread scrutiny of apparel sustainability claims. At SAC, we believe this is long overdue.

The European Commission recently proposed the long-awaited EU Green Claims Directive, aimed at tackling misleading advertising and stamping out greenwashing. It will require that all environmental claims be supported by credible evidence. Legislation is also in the works elsewhere. In the United States, for example, a federal law aimed at protecting the rights of garment workers, the FABRIC Act (Fashioning Accountability and Building Real Institutional Change Act), is in preparation. The New York Fashion Act is another bill that would require companies with revenues over $100 million doing business in the state to disclose their environmental performance and climate goals.

Due to the nature of some of the work we do at SAC, it may come as a surprise that we don’t believe that voluntary action alone can solve apparel durability issues. But the situation is too urgent and our whole future depends on it. The window in which we can act on the climate crisis is rapidly closing. Coherent, science-backed regulation is needed to help deliver the tangible industry-wide progress we need.

New laws to protect people and the environment will not render voluntary initiatives like ours obsolete, as we believe our role fits comfortably alongside legislation. By developing tools and frameworks, and by sharing knowledge, experience and best practices, we can not only help apparel and footwear companies meet legal requirements, but also be an accelerator of positive change globally. scale with the help of smart regulation. This should be the approach for all consumer goods industries.

However, we would like to stress the need for such legislation to be harmonized and mandatory. The proposed EU directive on the substantiation of environmental claims does not require a single, clearly defined framework based on science, such as the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF), which opens the door to a range of methodologies alternatives and could undermine rather than advance progress in the sector. We fear the directive could confuse brands and retailers looking to advance their sustainability credentials, which in turn would lead to an increase in miscommunications with consumers.

Furthermore, the Directive opens the door to different interpretations by Member States, which risks leading to further fragmentation in how we articulate and communicate environmental impacts in EU countries. In a climate emergency, this is not the way to create the clarity we need to drive mass consumer change. As the transition to proper policing accelerates, we must ensure that a consistent approach is taken around the world.

In the meantime, organizations must have a clear and consistent method for calculating the environmental footprint of products. To date, the PEF still represents the most holistic and science-based method for assessing a product’s environmental impact, reducing inconsistencies in how Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) can be interpreted. We strongly believe that action must start today, not later while other reviews are being developed, consulted and piloted. We need clear legislation that removes confusion and supports positive business action.

No industry can control itself. It’s time to regulate the environmental and social impacts of clothing and footwear. Strong legislation will encourage all players in our sector, as well as the entire consumer goods industry, to mobilize and assume their responsibilities. At SAC, we recognize that regulation will bring us closer to our common goal of an industry that leaves the world in a better place. Called on other voluntary organizations to do the same.

Andrew Martin is the Executive Vice President of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition

