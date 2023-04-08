Beyoncé is a fashion icon. So why can’t she sell leggings? Countryside

Beyonc Knowles-Carter can sell a stadium. But why can’t she sell clothes?

In March, Beyonc and sports brand Adidas decided to part manners after four years and seven collections. The Wall Street Journal reported the brand’s sales totaled around $40 million in 2022, though it’s expected to gross $250 million, down from $93 million in 2021.

When Beyonc launched her Ivy Park clothing line in 2016, it was a 50/50 partnership between her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and retail conglomerate Philip Greens Arcadia Group. Arcadia Group previously owned Topshop where Ivy Park was sold. Beyonc bought out Arcadia Groups’ interests in Ivy Park in 2018 after Green was accused of racism and sexual harassment.

A year later, she landed on what she called the lifelong partnership with Adidas, and said it looked forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven and dynamic leader.

The collections, although often worn by Beyonc on magazine covers upon release, never seemed to catch on with consumers, unlike the athleisure lines of celebrities such as singer Rihannas Fenty x Puma or rapper Yes. Yeezy offering with Adidas.

Ivy Park isn’t Beyonc’s first failed attempt to sell clothes. In 2004, Beyoncé spear House of Deron with her mother, Tina Lawson, who often made costumes for Destinys Child members Beyonc, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

The line’s name was a tribute to her maternal grandmother, Agnz Deron Beyinc, a seamstress who died before Beyonc was born. The company closed in 2012.

Beyonc headlines the big reveal of Dubai’s new luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, on January 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Despite collaborating on tour costumes with designers such as Thierry Mugler, Versace, Ralph & Russo, DieselAnd Gucci, Beyonc has no recognizable backstage style. It is both a gift and a curse.

beyonce is one of one indeed, but it is not conducive to mass-produced shillings.

She informed her audience of this when she rapped on alien superstarthe third assertive song from her seventh studio album, Renaissance, she is a high fashion/label brain whores can’t clock i’m so obscure (unique).

For the sneaker industry analyst Chris BurnsIvy Parks’ struggles had to do with relatability. [House of Deron] was good for a time when she didn’t have kids, and that sounds really bad to say, but she was always connected to girls who aspire to be like Beyonc, Burns said. She wasn’t necessarily that Queen Beyonc as much as she was that girl from Houston.

Burns said those consumers are older now, maybe even parents, which makes them harder to sell.

They don’t necessarily look at fashion the same way. But more importantly, when you watch Beyonc, you have to watch women, Burns said. Women are better consumers than men. You can’t force a woman to buy something. They are smart consumers. In fact, they are buying, they are looking for the best price and they are ready to wait.

Rapper Kanye West on the runway at the Adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas

Jack McKinnon, senior director of cultural insights at Collage Group, a consumer research firm, said Ivy Park’s pieces may be too edgy for the average consumer. Guess it hit the wrong mix of too much out there and not affordable enough.

He compared this with Yes’ success with Adidas. Yes, the sneakers were a once-in-a-generation design success, he said. Ivy Park just didn’t land the same way and clothing is a broader category to impress, while sneakers are targeted. It’s very likely that the cost, category, and design just don’t line up and no amount of celebrity power can save that.

He is a consumer of its product. He is studied fashion. He won’t be silent about how hard he works to make it stylish and affordable some products.

Burns breaks it down like this: Ye likes fashion, Beyonc likes to be fashionable. There’s a big difference between the person who loves fashion and lives and dies by it and wants to represent cool style, Burns said. The person who likes to wear fashion is to play disguise. And playing dress up doesn’t necessarily sell anything unless it’s already hot.

Consumers haven’t seen Beyonc bring Ivy Park into her life because we don’t see her life outside of her art. By comparison, much of what made Fenty Puma by Rihanna so successful when it launched in February 2016 was Rihanna herself.

Singer Rihanna parades during the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna fashion show at the Salomon de Rothschild hotel on September 28, 2016 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma

Singer Rihanna walks the runway during the Fenty Puma by Rihanna AW16 collection during New York Fashion Week Fall 2016 at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City. JP Yim/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA

She walked in and got her hands dirty, Burns said of Rihanna. When you get your hands dirty, everything changes, it gets better. That doesn’t mean it’s going to work. This means that the probability increases that it works.

When Rihanna ended a seven-year hiatus from performing during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she showed how she’s honed her marketing prowess since leaving.

She paused between songs in her 13-minute set to powder her nose with Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Fixing + Blotting Powderbringing the brand over 180,708 engagements and over 321 million impressions, according to Adage.

It was so much more than advertising for the streaming service Pipesthe most talked about advertiser with 21,094 engagements during the #FentyBowl in February.

Rihanna also launched football-themed Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin items to celebrate her Super Bowl appearance. There was a new lipstick with the shade she wore on her lips, Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the shade The MVP. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie also sold branded items.

Singer Rihanna performs during THE Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Ultimately, a quality product determines the success and hype behind a celebrity line, said Krista Corrigan, fashion and retail analyst at Edited, a retail market research firm. Consider today’s hottest brands, from Kim Kardashians Skims to Rihannas Fenty Beauty. Both are frequently mentioned on social media and have the stamp of consumer approval to back them up.

Burns pointed out that Ivy Parks’ failure is not on Beyonc but on Adidas. The athletic brand had a good track record. In 2017, Adidas won the Grand Prix, a marketing award for its campaign Your future is not mine. But something happened.

They were crushing it, Burns said. When Adidas got involved with Kanye, Adidas stopped marketing and they stopped doing everything they were doing in the United States. Adidas solely relied on Kanye in the United States to elevate the brand and in doing so they gave no energy to anything else. So it was more of an Adidas failure than a Beyonc failure.

In March, the French vogue unveiled Beyoncé’s latest fashion collaboration: Renaissance Couture, 16 looks designed by Balmains creative director Olivier Rousteing, matching tracks from the eponymous album.

She and Rousteing worked together on a custom Balmain hoodie she wore during the Homecoming performance when she headlined Coachella 2018. The $1,790 sweatshirt would go on sale in 2019, with proceeds going to the United Negro College Fund.

Renaissance Couture won’t be for sale, but it aligns with what Beyonc’s audience knows she achieves: art at the highest level. That’s why his athleisure isn’t selling. We believe in the dream when she’s on stage but not on the Planet Fitness treadmill.