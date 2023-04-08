Fashion
Beyoncé is a fashion icon. So why can’t she sell leggings? Countryside
Beyonc Knowles-Carter can sell a stadium. But why can’t she sell clothes?
In March, Beyonc and sports brand Adidas decided to part manners after four years and seven collections. The Wall Street Journal reported the brand’s sales totaled around $40 million in 2022, though it’s expected to gross $250 million, down from $93 million in 2021.
When Beyonc launched her Ivy Park clothing line in 2016, it was a 50/50 partnership between her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and retail conglomerate Philip Greens Arcadia Group. Arcadia Group previously owned Topshop where Ivy Park was sold. Beyonc bought out Arcadia Groups’ interests in Ivy Park in 2018 after Green was accused of racism and sexual harassment.
A year later, she landed on what she called the lifelong partnership with Adidas, and said it looked forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven and dynamic leader.
The collections, although often worn by Beyonc on magazine covers upon release, never seemed to catch on with consumers, unlike the athleisure lines of celebrities such as singer Rihannas Fenty x Puma or rapper Yes. Yeezy offering with Adidas.
Ivy Park isn’t Beyonc’s first failed attempt to sell clothes. In 2004, Beyoncé spear House of Deron with her mother, Tina Lawson, who often made costumes for Destinys Child members Beyonc, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
The line’s name was a tribute to her maternal grandmother, Agnz Deron Beyinc, a seamstress who died before Beyonc was born. The company closed in 2012.
Despite collaborating on tour costumes with designers such as Thierry Mugler, Versace, Ralph & Russo, DieselAnd Gucci, Beyonc has no recognizable backstage style. It is both a gift and a curse.
beyonce is one of one indeed, but it is not conducive to mass-produced shillings.
She informed her audience of this when she rapped on alien superstarthe third assertive song from her seventh studio album, Renaissance, she is a high fashion/label brain whores can’t clock i’m so obscure (unique).
For the sneaker industry analyst Chris BurnsIvy Parks’ struggles had to do with relatability. [House of Deron] was good for a time when she didn’t have kids, and that sounds really bad to say, but she was always connected to girls who aspire to be like Beyonc, Burns said. She wasn’t necessarily that Queen Beyonc as much as she was that girl from Houston.
Burns said those consumers are older now, maybe even parents, which makes them harder to sell.
They don’t necessarily look at fashion the same way. But more importantly, when you watch Beyonc, you have to watch women, Burns said. Women are better consumers than men. You can’t force a woman to buy something. They are smart consumers. In fact, they are buying, they are looking for the best price and they are ready to wait.
Jack McKinnon, senior director of cultural insights at Collage Group, a consumer research firm, said Ivy Park’s pieces may be too edgy for the average consumer. Guess it hit the wrong mix of too much out there and not affordable enough.
He compared this with Yes’ success with Adidas. Yes, the sneakers were a once-in-a-generation design success, he said. Ivy Park just didn’t land the same way and clothing is a broader category to impress, while sneakers are targeted. It’s very likely that the cost, category, and design just don’t line up and no amount of celebrity power can save that.
He is a consumer of its product. He is studied fashion. He won’t be silent about how hard he works to make it stylish and affordable some products.
Burns breaks it down like this: Ye likes fashion, Beyonc likes to be fashionable. There’s a big difference between the person who loves fashion and lives and dies by it and wants to represent cool style, Burns said. The person who likes to wear fashion is to play disguise. And playing dress up doesn’t necessarily sell anything unless it’s already hot.
Consumers haven’t seen Beyonc bring Ivy Park into her life because we don’t see her life outside of her art. By comparison, much of what made Fenty Puma by Rihanna so successful when it launched in February 2016 was Rihanna herself.
She walked in and got her hands dirty, Burns said of Rihanna. When you get your hands dirty, everything changes, it gets better. That doesn’t mean it’s going to work. This means that the probability increases that it works.
When Rihanna ended a seven-year hiatus from performing during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she showed how she’s honed her marketing prowess since leaving.
She paused between songs in her 13-minute set to powder her nose with Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Fixing + Blotting Powderbringing the brand over 180,708 engagements and over 321 million impressions, according to Adage.
It was so much more than advertising for the streaming service Pipesthe most talked about advertiser with 21,094 engagements during the #FentyBowl in February.
Rihanna also launched football-themed Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin items to celebrate her Super Bowl appearance. There was a new lipstick with the shade she wore on her lips, Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the shade The MVP. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie also sold branded items.
Ultimately, a quality product determines the success and hype behind a celebrity line, said Krista Corrigan, fashion and retail analyst at Edited, a retail market research firm. Consider today’s hottest brands, from Kim Kardashians Skims to Rihannas Fenty Beauty. Both are frequently mentioned on social media and have the stamp of consumer approval to back them up.
Burns pointed out that Ivy Parks’ failure is not on Beyonc but on Adidas. The athletic brand had a good track record. In 2017, Adidas won the Grand Prix, a marketing award for its campaign Your future is not mine. But something happened.
They were crushing it, Burns said. When Adidas got involved with Kanye, Adidas stopped marketing and they stopped doing everything they were doing in the United States. Adidas solely relied on Kanye in the United States to elevate the brand and in doing so they gave no energy to anything else. So it was more of an Adidas failure than a Beyonc failure.
In March, the French vogue unveiled Beyoncé’s latest fashion collaboration: Renaissance Couture, 16 looks designed by Balmains creative director Olivier Rousteing, matching tracks from the eponymous album.
She and Rousteing worked together on a custom Balmain hoodie she wore during the Homecoming performance when she headlined Coachella 2018. The $1,790 sweatshirt would go on sale in 2019, with proceeds going to the United Negro College Fund.
Renaissance Couture won’t be for sale, but it aligns with what Beyonc’s audience knows she achieves: art at the highest level. That’s why his athleisure isn’t selling. We believe in the dream when she’s on stage but not on the Planet Fitness treadmill.
|
Sources
2/ https://andscape.com/features/beyonce-is-a-fashion-icon-so-why-cant-she-sell-leggings/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Imran sentenced for endangering the families of army officers
- Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sexual Abuse Charges Confirmed, Drug-Related Crimes Dropped
- ChatGPT wins job writing fortune cookie
- Xi Jinping conveys to Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen bilateral relations
- Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana starts today: what’s on the agenda?
- Jokowi issues Presidential Decree 5/2023, Here is the list of ASEAN National Steering Committee 2023
- Salaam / Namaste OST Bollywood [2005] Not a CD
- Recap Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Third Twenty20 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown
- Former Google CEO says AI suspension ‘simply benefits China’
- Scientists have found the deepest fish in the world
- 4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County – Shawnee News-Star
- US futures rise, bonds slide on strong jobs data: Market recap