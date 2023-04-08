No. 12 Men’s Lacrosse Downs No. 16/18 Michigan in Overtime





Next game: Maryland 04/16/2023 | 7:00 p.m. BTN April 16 (Sunday) / 7:00 p.m. Maryland PISCATAWAY, NJ The No. 12 Rutgers men’s lacrosse earned its first Big Ten conference victory of the season in exciting fashion, toppling the No. 16/18 Michigan, 13-12, in overtime in front of 3,534 fans at SHI Stadium on Friday night. Shane Knobloch scored the winner of the first overtime possession to give the Scarlet Knights their 16e direct win at home and 8e direct victory over Michigan. “The Big Ten is a very competitive conference, top to bottom,” the head coach said. Brian Brecht said. “We didn’t start conference play well enough on the road. There are a lot of opportunities in this league. We had to dig in a bit and the guys competed well. They were challenged in practice this week and they rose to the occasion. . They stayed in the moment. I’m very proud of them. We have great seniors and amazing captains.” Rutgers was led offensively by Brian Cameron , who returned to a starting role after missing most of the last three games with injury. Cameron scored four goals, while Knobloch had three goals and an assist for four points. Justin Kim And Jack Aimone each have had two-goal games from midfield, while Ross Scott And Noah Daniels each added a count. “It was great, after being out for most of the three games, to come back and feel healthy and get a great win for our program,” Brian Cameron said. “We changed our energy and found the fun of the game again. We had great energy all week and that carried over into the game.” In defense, Brad Apgar had caused four turnovers, Jack Stahanczyk had three and Noah Daniels had two, as RU caused 11 turnovers on the day. Bobby Russo also stopped Michigan leading scorer Josh Zawada. Ethan Rall added a team record seven ground balls. “The defense was locked down and focused except for a stretch in the final five minutes of the third quarter,” Brecht said. “But give them credit, they strapped in, they chewed glass, and they bit their nails and got a great home win on a Friday night on national TV.” Rutgers was a perfect 19 of 19 in the clear. RU led on shots (47-32) and had just six turnovers. After a quarter, RU led 3-2. The team would have a 5-4 halftime lead and had a 5-0 run between 9:10 of the second quarter and 4:56 of the third quarter, which gave them a 9-4 lead. . Michigan didn’t give in and responded with the next four goals to come back in short. Rutgers rebounded 12-9, but again Michigan responded, tying the game at 12-12. In overtime, Rutgers won the faceoff, called a timeout, and set up a play. The ball went to Knobloch, who finished the win. “I came out of the pickaxe of Justin Kim , I had my hands free and I got my shot,” Knobloch said. “It’s a huge one for us, and even bigger one for us next week, so we’re taking it one game at a time. We learned a lot about game control, the need to bounce back and control the ball offensively.” Following Rutgers has one regular season home game left, hosting No. 5 Maryland next Sunday night. This match will take place at 7 p.m. on BTN. The game will be Seniors Day and Alumni Appreciation Day. RU will honor last season’s Final Four team. Post-game notes RU’s third ranked win of the season.

8 e straight win over Michigan and a 9-1 overall record over the Wolverines.

straight win over Michigan and a 9-1 overall record over the Wolverines. RU have a 7-0 home record this season, a 14-0 home record in the last two seasons and an 18-1 home record in the last three seasons, with 16 consecutive wins at SHI Stadium .

RU are 2-0 in overtime this season (wins over No. 13/14 Princeton and No. 16/18 Michigan).

Brian Cameron equaled his season goalscoring record.

equaled his season goalscoring record. It was Cameron’s sixth game this season with at least three goals.

Knobloch equaled his season goalscoring record with his third hat trick this year.

It was the third consecutive meeting between RU and Michigan that Rutgers won by a final score of 13-12.

Rutgers has had just six turnovers, the fewest in team history in a Big Ten game (dating back to when it joined the league in 2015). Gallery: (4-7-2023) OT Men’s Lacrosse Wins Michigan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/4/7/no-12-mens-lacrosse-downs-no-16-18-michigan-in-overtime.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related