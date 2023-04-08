MSU students host a fashion event to highlight the environmental impact of fast fashion





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — Students at Michigan State University hosted a Friday night fashion event aimed at educating the public about the environmental impact of the fashion industry and promoting sustainable fashion choices. It’s a neon fashion night centered around the intersections of sustainability, science and neon and fashion, said Berkley Sorrelsprogramming assistant at the MSU Museum. neon fashion night took place at MSU Museum in response to the United Nations statement that the fashion industry contributes to nearly 10% of global emissions, making it the second largest polluter in the world. MSU students aimed to raise awareness of the environmental impacts of the fashion industry and to promote sustainable fashion choices. Every season, every trend and every new piece of clothing produced has an impact on the environment. Brands overproduce clothing by 30-40% each season, and much of it goes straight to landfill. Katie Deska, education coordinator at MSU’s surplus store and recycling center, encouraged recycling, which is reusing existing materials to create something new. The idea is to keep more stuff out of the landfill and to keep more stuff in circulation, she explained. That’s the key to reuse, and it’s really important that we focus on that reuse and reduce before we just focus on recycling, although it’s really important to recycle. Recycling reduces the need to produce new clothing materials, which in turn reduces air and water pollution and the amount of emissions that factories use to produce new clothing. Deska explained that fast fashion, which involves producing cheap fashionable clothes, plays a big role in the environmental impact of the fashion industry. They’re cheap and affordable, and we like that for the different styles and so on,” Deska said. But on the front end, there are a lot of externalized costs that people pay either in the areas they produced or where they are disposed of at the end of their life. Sorrells emphasized the importance of being intentional about the clothes we buy and use. It just comes down to being intentional about what you buy or thinking, Hey, I have this old bed sheet that I’m not going to use anymore. It has this fun design on it. Maybe I can turn it into pants, Sorrells said. To promote sustainable fashion choices, MSU has created a surplus and recycle store where the public can find sustainable clothing for less than retail. Everyone is welcome to donate and shop. More information can be found on the official website of Surplus Store and Recycling. Read next: Subscribe to our News newsletter 10 and get the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

