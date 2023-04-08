obituary of Michael Roberts | Fashion

Fashion journalist Michael Roberts’ favorite medium was Canson fine art paper, which he chiseled freehand into neat collages, or cut into tiny dots to reassemble them into mosaics, for magazine covers or book illustrations. Her art, gradually assembled, reflects her life in fashion. He wrote about it, commissioned other unexpected people to do it, photographed for media and commercials, and charmed grumpy legendary lenses to take snaps for him. He could find the clothes, choose the crazy location, stage the story of the shoots, and write a witty review of the company. He was also always the most stylish person involved, effortlessly cool.

Roberts, who died aged 75, never cared about a resume as each new role or venture seemed to grow, but they embarked on a serious career. He was a Sunday Times writer in the 1970s, when the new drama of couture shows and increased designer stardom demanded a fashion voice who was part theater critic and gossip columnist. Then, from 1979, he served as art and styling director for Tatler magazine, when editor-in-chief Tina Brown transformed it from a country house title into the most glossy glossy paper. disappeared tomorrow, where style was an attitude, a behavior, yet permanent. They were mickey takers, ready to do some silly things. Roberts could persuade even an institution like Eton University to cooperate at his own mockery, although his best joke, for a cover, was to dress, comb and photograph until a flash of doubt in his eyes. Vivienne Westwood posing as Margaret Thatcher in 1989, towards the end of his reign. An inspired cartoonist, he could also turn cartoonist Rifat Ozbek into the Dragon Empress editor Diana Vreeland, and a drag queen into Dusty Springfield. The false could be transformed into true by style.

In his light, funny voice, Roberts would tell you that the boring mechanics of fashion were no more interesting than car maintenance, and kept an eye on a larger visual world. He could go to a clothing city during its fashion week and not attend a single show, since the visual future was more evident on its streets, or show up at an event in a mall in an emerging country. and write, honestly but not cruelly, about his hopes and claims. He never lost his openness to what he saw, nor his subversive reactions to what has become the mega-industrial complex of international fashion.

Roberts with Anna Wintour at a 2017 screening of his documentary Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards. Photography: David M Benett/Getty Images

Roberts attributed this mischievous approach to his lifelong underdog status. What he wasn’t candid and funny about was his origins, only admitting (with variations) to being born in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, his English mother and his father, who died as a child, from Saint Lucia; being mixed-race made for a miserable childhood in tough boarding schools. The solution was High Wycombe College of Art, where he went from fine art to graphic design to fashion. He won an illustration contest from an advertising agency, the prize for which was a trip to New York. There he met Andy Warhol and the photographer Richard Avedon, and had his drawings published in Womens Wear Daily.

Back in London, he was noticed by Janey Ironside, professor of fashion at the Royal College of Art, while in 1969, Molly Parkin, the rapscallion fashion editor of the Sunday Times, employed him as an assistant. He filled in so freshly when a regular writer got sick that he was given a weekly entry and grew from there. Roberts’ notions were brazen and unclassifiable sending war photographer Don McCullin to photograph Parisian collections smack in the middle of a fractured fashion era, half reviving couture, half punk. The Sunday Times editor Harold Evans introduced her to Brown, and Roberts was relieved to leave her sarcastic comment slot, a jerk to read but dreary to write, for Tatler when she went. Five years later, she brought it to an American audience as fashion director of Vanity Fair after being appointed editor: their VF collaborations lacked Tatler’s satire but gained in American elegance and vibrancy.

Roberts was at home anywhere, working for most national editions of Vogue and other magazines, in addition to VF. In addition to his endless flow of ideas, he knew how to do things, most often self-taught (although he learned in college to get comfortable in the head of a sleeve on the shoulder), and often had to do so to reach the standard he demanded. That’s why he took up photography, first for fashion and commercials, then for portraits and characters, taking his direct advice from his hero Irving Penn: There’s always enough light. and you don’t need more than two rolls. Roberts also began directing films with MTV’s award-winning music video Limbo (1987) for Bryan Ferry, hand-crafting his graphics as a tribute to cabaret artist Josephine Baker.

Brown moved to The New Yorker in 1997 and ordered Roberts to run his regular fashion edits: As he rarely descends to camera work, he clipped 22 covers and illustrated articles before returning to Vanity Fair in 2006 for one last large series of fashion photographs. As a future predictor, he saw that even though magazines grew extremely big before the crash of 2008, mass fashion, selfies and the transmission of images on the Internet would soon be their downfall.

Roberts was gone before the glosses waned. His first book illustrated in collage paper, The ABCs of the Junglenominally for children, was published in 1998, and he drew, wrote, contributed to and directed other works over the next 20 years, including memoirs by Vogue creative director Grace Coddington and two children’s books on the adventures of an orangutan, GingerNutzwhich he based on red-haired Grace.

He made a documentary Manolo: The boy who made shoes for lizards (2017), about his longtime friend and troublemaker Manolo Blahnik, and published two volumes of photographs of Sicily. In 2022, he is appointed CBE.

After living light with little baggage in London, Paris, New York and Rio de Janeiro, he finally settled in Sicily, which he loved as a place where classical Rome, Italy, the Middle East and North Africa have all left traces, especially mosaics.