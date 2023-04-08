Lady Hawks raises $20,000 through retail capsule collection to support Dress for Success Atlanta





Donation will support and empower underserved women to achieve economic independence ATLANTE To wrap up Women’s History Month, the Lady Hawks donated $20,000 from their capsule collection to Dress for Success Atlanta with a special check presentation before the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. This non-profit organization is on a mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. life. We are thrilled and honored to support Dress for Success Atlanta through our capsule collection for a second year, said Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. Dress for Success Atlanta is an amazing nonprofit that helps so many women feel empowered through economic independence. In early March, the Hawks kicked off Women’s History Month with their Womens Empowerment Night. The game featured the launch of Lady Hawks’ second annual fashion capsule, which consisted of outerwear and sportswear designed around PEACH City Edition team uniforms as well as base uniforms. The collection included camo and denim jackets with team application patches on the back and several personal patches on the jacket, making each piece personalized. This outerwear capsule was also supported by six pieces of Sportiqe Brand apparel, an NBA-licensed luxury sportswear brand, which included co-branded hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, shirt short-sleeved and a tank top. All net proceeds from the collection were donated to Dress for Success Atlanta. Dress for Success Atlanta’s mission is to empower women to seek opportunities for personal and professional growth that ultimately lead to lasting economic independence, said Susan Bonds-McCulloch, President and Executive Director of Dress for Success Atlanta. Through workforce development courses and life skills with a support network like the Lady Hawks. The Lady Hawks have always supported Dress for Success Atlanta, not just financially, but through a commitment that has shown genuine concern for the women we serve. By providing programs and opportunities for women to improve their lives, the Lady Hawks have contributed to the personal and professional growth of many of the women we serve. As part of the Lady Hawks and Dress for Success Atlanta collaboration, the Lady Hawks also served as mentors and hosted a series of special Zoom sessions with Dress for Success Atlanta customers, where they shared their expertise in networking, communication, personal relationships. brand image and well-being. Throughout March, the Lady Hawks celebrated Women’s History Month with various honors and events. During Womens Empowerment Night, the Lady Hawks highlighted and celebrated three winners with their Game ChangeHer recognition, which honored women for their impact in their community as well as for being an inspiration to other women and girls. Later in March, the Lady Hawks also partnered with Becca’s Closet Greater Atlanta to host Say Yes to the Prom Dress, in which prom dresses were provided to 20 underserved teenagers from public high schools in Fulton County. The Lady Hawks are an all-female auxiliary group made up of the wives, relatives and mothers of the players, coaches, basketball operations personnel and management of the Atlanta Hawks. To ensure a meaningful impact on the community, the Lady Hawks prioritize recurring programs in conjunction with organizational partners who serve women and youth in Atlanta. For more information on Lady Hawks, visit Hawks.com/LadyHawks. To purchase items or learn more about the Hawks store, visit HawksShop.com.

