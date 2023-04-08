First-Ever Peoria Fashion Week Fuels Growing Passion for Fashion

When you think of Peoria, fashion might not be the place that comes to mind. But a long-standing passionate fashion scene exists in Peoria, and a new event aims to boost the visibility of some local designers.

Chanel Hargrave-Murry is relatively new to the Peoria scene, but fashion is her childhood staple. Hargrave-Murry began modeling in college while growing up in California.

There were always fashion shows on the beach, my family was very attached to throwing events, she said. Sometimes it was also fashion shows. So that’s where I got it from.

Chanel and husband Ezra Murry took a trip to New York Fashion Week, when Chanel’s daughter Leilani Taylor was crowned Teen Miss Illinois Earth in 2022.

A photographer at Joker Visuals Media, Ezra was inspired to kick off Peoria Fashion Week by the New York fashion extravaganza and decided to bring that experience back to the Midwest.

Chanel Hargrave-Murry / Peoria Fashion Week A flyer for Peoria Fashion Week.

The main thing I thought was, man, there were so many creative and talented people back home, he said. There’s no reason we can’t do the same, if not more, at home in Peoria.

The result is the first-ever Peoria Fashion Week, a three-day event in the show grounds that Chanel has announced plans to expand to a full week next year. Of course, a fashion show is not possible without talented local designers, but Chanel never doubted they could find them.

I think what worried me the most was that we would have an influx of designers wanting to be part of it, she said. And then we were going to have to try to figure out how everyone was going to fit in.

More than a dozen local and regional designers are expected during the three days of events: cultural day, youth day and haute couture day to close it all. There is also live music and a long list of vendors for the event.

Tommie Love Jr. of Identified Royalty is one of the designers. Love said her brand started with a family crest that became a tattoo and evolved into a T-shirts, tracksuits, sportswear, a band and more.

Tommie Love, Jr. is the owner and operator of Identified Royalty and Identified Royalty Music Group.

I’m a taller guy, you know what I’m sayin’? They don’t do a lot of things, as long as they’re trendy, which I love, Love said. So that was the original reason, you know, to do stuff that suited me better and it went from there.

Love describes his style as “chic, with a bit of flair” and “very relevant, up-to-date, but with some cultural history. Although his journey began with plus-size clothing, he plans to have a bit of a of everything on display at Peoria Fashion Week.

I just want to be able to identify with everyone, I want to be able to leave no one behind, he said. I want to feel like anyone in the community feels like this doesn’t apply to them, Identified Royalty applies to everyone.

Love is in the process of opening his first store in Peoria and plans to start selling to people he has already established fashion relationships with in the area.

Other designers heading into fashion week are earlier in their designer journey, like high school sophomore Ryann St. Louis, co-owner of Ryana Fashion. A passion for fashion began early for St. Louis, surrounded by a family with like interests.

Designers Ryann St. Louis (left) and Leilani Taylor (right) are both sophomores in high school, with their designs on stage for the first time at Peoria Fashion Week.

My sister already loved designing stuff, so I found it really interesting, she says. But I wasn’t really into the kid stuff. So I decided to take what they already had and make it more mature, more adult.

St. Louis primarily enjoys the design, sketch, and brainstorm portion of the design process. For fashion week, she will collaborate with the daughter of another young Chanel designer, Leilani Taylor of Leilani Delivia Couture.

I feel like fashion in my generation is really cool, because everyone has their own style, their own ideas, she says. I feel like I’m that age, doing that fashion show, it’s a really big opportunity to show what my generation can do.

Janet Cornish-Davis opened Janet’s Just for You specialty clothing store in Peoria thirty-three years ago.

Taylor and St. Louis don’t reveal too much about their designs, but said they draw inspiration from all sorts of places and the looks use a variety of fabrics, including tulle (a St. Louis favorite) and “cunning” features like rhinestones and flowers.

Janet Cornish-Davis, who launched Janet’s Just for You in Peoria with her husband George 33 years ago, said young designers are the future.

You start, really, at 5-6 years old, on Easter Sunday when you’re all dressed up, she says. Some people are like uh, it itches, I don’t like it, and some people swirl and twirl because they’re in it.

Janet Cornish-Davis / Janet is just for you The Sheridan Road storefront of Janet’s Just For You, featuring some of the specialty pieces handpicked by Janet and her husband George.

Janet and George will be showcasing some of their store’s pieces during fashion week, pieces she calls “old school.” It’s the first show she’s done in years.

Then there is the music.

Mike Gills is usually called “Mike from the Nine” like a third of the music group Iron Rose. They will perform and show new pieces in their own clothing line during the show.

I believe music and fashion are like two of the greatest expressions in the world, Gills said. It certainly goes hand in hand. I always say If you feel good, you look good, you rap good, whatever you do.

As Ezra Murry points out, fashion week is a platform to show off a thriving scene, ripe for more attention and the opportunity to grow.

I want anyone to be able to walk through the doors and have a positive experience,” he said. And go away and say, man, that was amazing, Peoria is something else!

It’s a confluence of some of the most creative voices in Peoria fashion, coming together to show off what the area has to offer.

You can find a full list of designers, event details and ticketing information on the Peoria Fashion Week website here.

Mike Gills, or Mike from the Nine, is one-third of the music group Iron Rose, who are due to perform and show off new clothes in their fashion line at Peoria Fashion Week.