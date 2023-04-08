10 Best Colognes for Men to Smell Like a Dream in 2023

It is often said that the perfume a person wears plays an important role in how they are perceived by others. Wearing the right scent can often mean the difference between leaving a good impression and a lasting one. Not to mention, whether it’s going out for an occasion or commuting to work, every man should have his signature scent.

With men becoming more conscious about their grooming and personal care, the demand for men’s grooming products has skyrocketed, including men’s skin care products and fragrances.

Manasa Garemella, co-founder of Kindlife, a platform that curates a variety of grooming products for men, explains, “Fragrances are becoming an essential not only for women but also for men, where fragrances form a central part of their personal care regimen. Men are actively seeking high quality fragrances and gentler alternatives, such as cruelty-free and toxin-free options On kindlife, we’ve seen accelerating demand for men’s deodorants and fragrances like those from 2BKynd, a 0% aluminum deodorant spray, and Carlton London, which are toxin-free and environmentally friendly skin and help improve men’s skincare regimen.

So the question arises, which colognes should men opt for in 2023? Especially since finding the best colognes can be a daunting task.

Colognes of 2023: choosing the best fragrance for yourself

Choosing a cologne for men can be a bit overwhelming given the sheer number of options available in the market. To help streamline the process a bit, here are some tips to keep in mind.

The first, and perhaps the most essential, is to know the notes used in a cologne. Typically, colognes have top, middle, and base notes. The top notes form the initial scent you smell when you apply the perfume, while the middle and base notes are the deepest and longest lasting scents. Citrus, woody, spicy, floral and oriental are some of the most popular notes used in the formulation of a cologne. Understanding them can help you narrow down your choices based on your preferences.

Second, it’s important to choose a scent that suits the occasion as well as your personality. For example, a light, fresh scent would be ideal for the day, while a stronger, spicier scent would be better suited for an evening. Finally, always test a perfume on your skin before buying it. Your skin’s natural oils can alter the smell of a perfume, so it’s essential to see how it reacts with your skin chemistry. While this isn’t an option when shopping online, you should consider it when shopping in person.

From Versace to Giorgio Armani, the 10 best colognes for men to try this year

