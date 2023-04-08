The show must continue. Inside the Tootsies Tennis Fashion Show at River Oak





Time be damned.

The gloomy forecast Wednesday and Thursday may have canceled the 2023 U.S. Men’s Clay Championships players’ games at River Oaks Country Club. However, this did not prevent participation in either of the respective lunches. The annual fashion show presented by Tootsies continued.

For the past few years, Neil Hamil’s models have paraded above the club’s pool. Because this area was under construction in 2022, the daytime party moved to the member’s lawn. On Tuesday, Clay Court organizers and Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious made the difficult decision to move the show indoors. The white ribbon tent remained erected with optimism all week. Too bad. Despite the rain, cars meandered down River Oaks Boulevard and hats filled the club’s ballroom. Tables spilled into the large foyer and, for the most part, the festivities went according to plan. Floral spring outfits were worn. Champagne bottles were opened, consumed and replenished. Espresso martinis and Planter’s Punch, the tennis tournament’s signature rum cocktail, were ordered discreetly from the member’s bar downstairs. Sam Governale of Berg Hospitality delivered boxes of caviar for past canapes. There have been some thoughtful changes. Instead of umbrellas, straw tote bags and beach towels, traditional sponsors including Tootsies owners Donna and Norm Lewis and Tenenbaum Jewelers owner Tony Bradfield donated Second Servings in place. The nonprofit saves excess edible food for redistribution to food deserts and underserved communities in Houston. Some hosts left little treats anyway. At the Tenenbaum tables, navy bags held jewelry cleaner and gift cards. Participants also received SkinCeuticals face masks. The biggest “get” of all, of course, are the Lexus Pavilion straps. Rain or shine, this accessory remains the most coveted item of the week. Tiffany blue “Thursday” wristbands were happily passed on to a select few. Tournament Director Bronwyn Greer delivered good news and bad news. Regrettably, no player escorted her to the podium this year. However, at 11 a.m. the tournament briefly hosted a game. Fashion was luckier. This year’s “Beautiful Hues” themed show celebrated pink, blue and purple. The looks were decidedly feminine. No dark colors or “corporate” attire were shown. Armanious style ensembles for Houston women with busy social calendars. There was a plethora of event outfits from Oscar de la Renta, as well as holiday-ready dresses from Staud and others. St. John’s School alumni in the audience recognize two looks from one of their own, Bach Mai. The Houston-born and raised designer has been enjoying a red carpet winning streak recently. Her dresses have appeared at the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes. After the show, attendees rushed to place their orders at the Tootsies pop-up store or play tennis. Unfortunately, the buyers won this round.

