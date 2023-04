C&S becomes co-owner of the Siviglia brand, consolidating its leadership in the manufacture of refined Made in Italy garments

PERUGIA, Italy April 4, 2023 Following the recent acquisition of Texo SRL which has strengthened the company’s presence in the luxury segment, C&S is taking another step in creating an expanded apparel manufacturing center in the heart of Italy Italy. C&S becomes owner of the Seville brand with the Bianchetti family, who remain co-owners and mainly cover styling research and development functions. The Italian style, which translates into an aesthetic identity and a guarantee of craftsmanship, a cultural orientation towards excellence in manufacturing and product design, finally an approach to the market characterized by availability, openness and interaction with the customer. High quality, Made in Italy trousers, but there’s more, the Siviglia brand from the Marche region brings to C&S a wealth of sewing skills and product construction. Born in Marotta (PU) in 2006 from the Bianchetti family, Siviglia is a reality that has achieved rapid commercial success since entering the market thanks to the intuition of the iconic trousers with mid-thigh fabric inserts inspired by the Spanish riders, hence the name that recalls the Andalusian capital. The exceptional success of this emblematic garment has made it possible to launch a product diversification strategy aimed at satisfying all the needs and requirements of the reference target, making Siviglia a point of reference for Made in Italy men’s fashion. Federico Corneli of C&S, describes the way forward: “The partnership with the Bianchetti family aims to relaunch the brand through a strategy of values ​​and repositioning in national and international markets, based on the values ​​that, in the past have made the Siviglia brand one of the most important in the Italian market. Siviglia’s success is based on coats, trousers and jeans characterized by a linear cut and style, thanks to continuous research on the product, on fabrics and on emerging trends, in a personal reinterpretation of the codes of the elegance. The corporate style not only permeates the choice of materials and accessories, but is distinguished by the packaging components and the use of visual and communicative languages ​​in keeping with the brand identity. By interpreting the contemporary and anticipating the future needs of an ever-changing market, Siviglia aims to offer its customers the best in the broadest sense, including among its qualitative objectives the reduction of the environmental impact of productions and materials. used. This acquisition strengthens C&S’s direct contact with retail, alongside HAIKURE, PDF and other brands currently being finalized, and could generate a fruitful exchange with the Style Services Luxe and Style Services Denim divisions, through which C&S s imposes itself as an exceptional partner. for all brands that choose to rely on his experience in the world of jeans, luxury and formalwear. Posted: April 7, 2023 Source: C&S

